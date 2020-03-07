Postseason honors for Olean’s Pfeiffer, Wellsville’s Pettit

Sara Pfeiffer began the season at Division II College of Saint Rose in Albany.
The former Olean High star finished it as an all-conference player at Division III D’Youville.
Pfeiffer, after joining D’Youville in the spring semester, was named both Second Team All-Conference and the Newcomer of the Year in the Allegany Mountain Collegiate Conference, league officials announced earlier this week.
She was one of two former Big 30 standouts to be named to the AMCC Second Team, alongside Wellsville’s Jordyn Pettit with Alfred State.
Pfeiffer appeared in just six games at Saint Rose before leaving the program for undisclosed reasons. In that time, she’d gotten off to a rocky start statistically, going just 3-for-28 from the field while earning only 13 minutes per contest.
After joining D’Youville, however, she resumed her familiar role as a premier scorer while making a massive and immediate impact on the Spartans.
The reigning Big 30 Co-Player of the Year averaged 19.4 points — a team-best for the semester — including at least 18 in each of her first 10 contests and a team-high 34 in a home win over Pitt-Bradford on Jan. 15, which included a program-record 10 3-pointers.
In 16 games, Pfeiffer also averaged 3.4 3s, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals while shooting 35 percent from the field and 88 percent from the free throw line. And while she didn’t play in enough games to qualify, her numbers over the course of a full season would have put her first in the AMCC in scoring, first in 3s per game, first in free throw percentage and fourth in steals.
Behind Pfeiffer, the Spartans went 12-4 in the spring semester after going 6-5 through Christmas. With Pfeiffer and fellow Second Team selection Danielle Hore leading the way, D’Youville went 15-5 in conference, clinched the No. 3 seed and reached the AMCC Tournament semifinals, where it fell to Hilbert, 74-64.
PETTIT, a 2018 Big 30 all-star, was the leading scorer and rebounder for an Alfred State team that finished eighth in the 11-team AMCC.
The Wellsville product averaged 15 points, 10.7 rebounds and nearly a block per game, numbers that ranked fifth, first and 12th in the conference. One of only three AMCC players to average double-digit rebounds, she also recorded 12 double-doubles while shooting 40 percent from the field and 68 percent from the free throw line.
For the season, Pettit was twice named the AMCC Player of the Week.
• From postseason to early-season honors, Bradford native and current Pitt-Bradford senior pitcher Ryan Boyer was recently recognized by a pair of national outlets. The right-hander was named the Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America and to the Team of the Week by D3baseball.com.
Boyer, who was also named the AMCC Pitcher of the Week, threw a second-straight two-hit shutout in a 9-0 win over Wells last Saturday, striking out 13 with no walks while throwing a hitless final five innings. Previously, he’d fanned 15 with no walks in a 5-0 triumph over Bethany (W.Va.).
For the season, Boyer is now 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA. He has racked up 33 strikeouts while surrendering just 12 hits, five runs and four walks in 18 innings pitched. That’s allowed for a current impressive rate of 16.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 33 to four.