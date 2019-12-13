Mark Heindl was curious.
A couple of days after one of his players, Greg Simon, was named the E.B. Fitzpatrick-James Russell Award winner as the Big 30’s Lineman of the Year, the Ridgway football coach emailed the Times Herald asking for an all-time list of major award winners so that the Elkers could begin keeping a historical record of program accolades.
It was a reasonable request.
After all, if Ridgway continues its current stretch of success — it recently won its fourth straight District 9 title, two each at the Class A and AA level — it’ll likely need a more organized approach to keeping track of such honors.
And if the Elkers, who claimed two of the five major District 9 awards and one of the top Big 30 honors, thought they were done being recognized for their championship season, they were mistaken.
Robert Briggs, a senior lineman/linebacker, was recently selected as the 2019 Jim Kelly Award winner as the District 9 MVP, an honor presented by the Eric Shick Agency and D9sports.com. The award is named for Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, a former D-9 standout at East Brady, and was given to Briggs due to the impact he made on both sides of the ball.
A key cog on the offensive line, Briggs helped Ridgway average nearly 40 points per game and 393 yards of offense this season. His biggest contribution, however, came defensively, where he was the leading tackler for an Elkers group that surrendered just 15.2 points per game.
Briggs recorded 143 tackles, an average of 11 per game, and 1.5 sacks on the year. He’s one of a number of local athletes, both male and female, who have continued to garner postseason accolades (aside from all-Big 30 status) since the fall campaign came to an end in late-November.
Here are some of the others of which the OTH has been made aware in the last few weeks:
THOUGH THE Big 30 soccer all-star teams won’t be announced for another three days, the regional and girls all-state squads have been made public, and there’s some local representation on each.
Star Allegany-Limestone seniors Alyssa Spring and Molly McClelland were recently honored as First Team All-Western New York selections while each made First Team All-State for Class B. The duo was joined on the All-State teams by the following Big 30 counterparts: Olean’s Alexis Gibbons (Fifth Team Class B), Salamanca’s Aly Hill (Fourth Team Class C) and Ellicottville’s Mandy Hurlburt (Fifth Team Class C). Gibbons was also tabbed to the All-Western New York Second Team.
IN CROSS country, Allegany-Limestone freshman Angelina Napolean, who recently placed 18th of 128 Class C runners at the state meet, was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Large School First Team while teammate Alyssa Studley was selected to the Second Team.
On the boys’ side, A-L’s Jacob Brink earned First Team CCAA honors while Ryan Wisniewski was chosen to the Second Team. Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Cayden Hach and Tavi Riling were also Second Team selections.
THOUGH A handful of these were announced as part of the Big 30 Football All-Star story in late November, here’s the final list of Section 6 First Team league all-stars involving local players:
Class B-1 (all from Pioneer): Tra’e Hill (running back), Aaron Doyle (offensive line), Trevor Harrington (offensive line), Karson Hurlburt (kicker), Denton Tilley (defensive tackle), Jordan King (linebacker), Logan Ellis (linebacker).
Class B-3 (all from Olean): Nick Pantuso (running back), Gavin Kulp (wide receiver), A.J. Addotta (offensive line), Cole Anastasia (defensive line), Aiden Nenno (linebacker) and Nick Fratercangelo (linebacker).
Class C South: Jayden Lassiter (Portville, running back, Offensive Player of the Year), Dalton Tobola (Portville, wide receiver), Jayden Gustafson (Allegany-Limestone, wide receiver), Julian Morales (Portville, offensive line), Austin Babb (Portville, defensive line), Connor Walsh (Allegany-Limestone, defensive line), Roland Thompson (Portville, linebacker), Thomas Callen (Allegany-Limestone, defensive back) and Blake George (Portville, defensive back).
Class D: Logan Frank (Franklinville/Ellicottville, quarterback, Co-Offensive Player of the Year), Jordan Grinols (F/E, running back), Isaac Hind (Randolph, running back), Jordan Peplinski (F/E, offensive line), Brodie Hill (Cattaraugus-Little Valley, offensive line), Gabriel Huari (F/E, offensive line), Jason Young (Catt.-Little Valley, offensive line), Niklas Logel (F/E, tight end, Co-Defensive Player of the Year), Zack Wolfer (F/E, defensive end), Josh Brown (Randolph, defensive end, Co-Defensive Player of the Year), Wyatt Chudy (F/E, linebacker), Lucas McKenna (Salamanca, linebacker), Clayton Rowland (F/E, linebacker), Tyler Hind (Randolph, defensive back), Jarrett McKenna (Salamanca, defensive back), Ashton Bushey (Randolph, defensive back).
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)