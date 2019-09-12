Portville teacher touts district's Envisioneering Center to county lawmakers

LITTLE VALLEY — Gary Swetland, a government and economics teacher at Portville High School, gave Cattaraugus County lawmakers a short course Wednesday on the Portville’s Envisioneering Center.
It’s a place where students can help prepare themselves for the future, Swetland, the former longtime Panther’s football coach, told legislators.
Test scores are up, there is a range of activity and there are high graduation and low dropout rates, he said. The goal now is to make schools more accessible to residents — particularly those who are looking to develop their own business.
It’s a way of helping more young people stay in the area after graduation by giving them the tools to start their own businesses, Swetland said.
He’s taking the message to businesses like Cutco, Dresser-Rand and Napoleon Engineering.
The key, Swetland said, is “engaging students.” Envisioneering is a component to what the successful school will look like in the near future.
“We can’t keep sending our kids to yesterday’s schools,” he added.
On a legislative matter, legislators approved a resolution urging state lawmakers to outlaw flavored vaping liquids.
A proposed local law that would have prohibited the sale of flavored e-cigarettes was tabled in Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Human Services Committee last month.
That came before the recent nationwide epidemic of lung ailments and a half a dozen deaths from vaping.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised that state lawmakers would outlaw the flavored e-cigarettes that have addicted so many teens to the nicotine buzz from flavored vaping liquids.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director joined state officials in recommending people stop using the e-cigarettes until the extent of the lung damage can be assessed and “we learn what is killing people.”
Watkins said, “It is a dangerous apparatus. We are asking people to stop using these” devices.
Watkins welcomed the governor’s pledge to ban the flavored e-liquids.
Legislators also approved a resolution to allow Olean’s only food truck, The Hungry Burro, to operate in the parking lot of the County Office Building off Buffalo Street in Olean.
The food truck often moves around to different locations in the city.
