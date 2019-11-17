SYRACUSE — It ended up a long trip for just roughly 40 minutes of volleyball, but fortunately for the Portville volleyball team, the Panthers got to ride home with a regional trophy and another state championship berth.
Portville clinched a third consecutive trip to the NYSPHSAA Class C championships by sweeping Section 3’s Skaneateles, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10, in a regional on Saturday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.
Sophomore setter Kylie Blessing posted a double-double with 30 assists and 10 aces, while junior middle blocker Laura Wilhelm had nine kills and three blocks. Olivia Cook added eight kills, Tori Unverdorben had four kills and three digs and Taylor Beck marked seven digs and six aces.
Pool play for the Class C state championship begins on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8:30 a.m. in Glens Falls. The Panthers (22-0) will face Lake George (Section 2, 19-1), Valhalla (Section 1, 18-3) and Pierson (Section 11, 14-3) to compete for a spot in Sunday’s championship match (noon).
Coach Kelly Unverdorben marveled at hear team’s latest victory, getting back to the final four with a younger team (just one senior) than the previous two.
“It’s really exciting for this group,” she said. “Not a lot of people expected them to be able to accomplish what they’ve accomplished and I knew they had it in them because they worked really hard for this. So they deserve it. But it’s going to be a battle. The competition is really, really good this year with Valhalla and Lake George and Pierson. At times, some of those sections would send a team that was not real strong. But they’re all really strong this year, so it’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be a battle, that’s for sure.
“But I’m excited for them that they pulled it off, that they made it. That’s huge.”
The Saturday trip to Syracuse made for a “really weird, long day,” Unverdorben said, but she commended the way her team handled it.
“It was tough, like jet lag or something, I don’t know, but it was even hard for me to coach, it was just so long and it made it really tough,” Unverdorben noted. “I felt bad for them being out there, trying to play after that bus ride.”
Unverdorben said the team left early trying to give itself prep time, but even arriving roughtling 50 minutes before the match felt like a rush.
“Everything was moving on time and early actually (but) we got in the door and our trainer barely had enough time to get done what he needed to do,” Unverdorben said, “and we were on the court and we were playing, and then it was over, and then we were back on the bus. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’ve got to be kidding me.’ So it was like eight hours on a bus.
“It was just a really weird, long day, but considering all of it, my kids did a pretty good job. We served really well, we had like a 90 percent serving day so they did fantastic serving and doing the best they could. Our passing probably was a little off considering the bus ride, I think. I’m not much for making excuses for my kids, but I’ve got to give them one on this one, it was rough, it was a rough day.”