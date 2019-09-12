FRANKLINVILLE — Despite a 26-save performance from Franklinville goalkeeper Abby Burrell, Portville’s offense was too much for the Franklinville girls soccer team on Thursday.
Carly Welty, Caydence Zalwsky, Olivia Dean and Courtney Lyle each had a goal for Portville (2-1) in a 4-1 win in CCAA East league play.
“(Burrell) got out of her comfort zone today and made some amazing saves,” Franklinville coach Amanda Urmson said. “As a captain and our goalkeeper, she takes on a lot of responsibility.”
Franklinville’s goal was scored by Gabby Milligan on an assist from Emily Bigler.
Faith Bapipo made five saves for Portville.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Fillmore 3, Genesee Valley 0
FILLMORE — Sophia Templeton scored in the first half and Carlee Miller and Emily Hatch added two more in the second half to lead Fillmore (3-0-1).
Dani Wolcott assisted the second goal on a corner kick and Carlee Miller had an assist.
Fillmore’s Riley Voss made three saves for her second shutout.
Genesee Valley goalkeeper Isabelle Ordway kept the Jaguars (2-2) in the game most of the night with 18 saves.
Fillmore tallied 34 shots and 17 corner kicks.
“Their keeper, the crossbar, Genesee Valley’s effort and our struggles in and around the net kept it within reach for GV,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “Overall we are progressing. GV really played hard for 80 minutes and I thought we had some really good moments with our possession and creating opportunities. We just have to finish them a bit better. Our depth helps because every night in our first four games different players have stepped up.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover 7, Friendship 0
FRIENDSHIP — With the lopsided victory, Andover improved to 4-0. Friendship fell to 0-5. No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Camryn Earley, Kaitlyn McGuire and Alysa Williams each scored a goal to pace Ellicottville.
Logan Fredrickson and Emilee Ruiz added an assist each for Ellicottville (2-1). Izzy Deliman made 18 saves in net for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-3).
Randolph 3, Salamanca 2
RANDOLPH — Aly Hill scored twice as Salamanca (3-3, 0-1) fell to Randolph (1-4, 1-0).
Hill’s first goal came at the 30-minute mark in the first half as she converted on a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper. Hill netted her second goal at the 23-minute mark in the second half following a rebound off a penalty kick.
Tyra Clark scored twice for Randolph in the first seven minutes of the second half to take a 3-1 lead. Natalie Barrus scored the Cardinals’ first goal. Miranda Waterman made 10 saves.
Goalkeeper Holly McGonigle played all 80 minutes for the Warriors and had five saves.
CCAA WEST Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 3, Olean 0
FALCONER — Olean (2-3) put 16 shots on goal against Falconer/Cassadaga Valley’s Grace Lundmark, but never beat the goalkeeper in a shutout.
Isabella Penhollow scored twice and had an assist for Falconer/CV (4-1). Grace Elder scored a goal and Ali Davis and Grace Penhollow both had an assist.
Olean’s Sam Thomas and Micheyla Williams combined for 14 saves.
“They won the game in the first half,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said. “We came out for the first 10, 15 mintues and they just took control. Some of them were good goals, some weren’t great, they were more mess-ups (on our part). We came out in the second half and I thought we dominated that half. I just think we’re young and inexperienced and it takes us some time to get going.
“Their goalkeeper is good, we put some shots on her but she saved every one of them.”
NON-LEAGUE AMY MACMICHAEL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT Bolivar-Richburg 4, Whitesville 0
SCIO — Victoria Stuck scored a hat trick and assisted on Bolivar-Richburg’s other goal to pace the Wolverines (5-0-1).
Madigan Harris scored B-R’s first goal and McKinlee Harris added two assists. Paige Taylor made three saves for the shutout. B-R plays Cuba-Rushford in the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Serina Button made 20 saves in net for Whitesville (2-1).
Cuba-Rushford 2, Scio 0
SCIO — Bailey Rouse and Sophia Riquelne each scored a goal as Cuba-Rushford (2-2) surged to a win.
Tara Duvall had one save in goal for the Rebels. Lexi Crossley had nine saves for the Tigers (1-3).
“We defended really well and I give credit to Scio, they played hard until the end,” C-R coach Aaron Wright said.
UAVSL NORTH Port Allegany 2, Kane 1
KANE, Pa. — Emma Fox and Cailey Barnett each tallied goals to lead Port Allegany (3-3).
Rachael Buhl scored the lone goal for Kane.