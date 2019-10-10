OLEAN — It was more than a volleyball match between Olean and Portville on Thursday night.
It was the “Pink Out” game, an event started by Melody Jones nearly a decade ago, according to Olean head coach Carrie Peters.
The money raised during the special event from raffles and donations stays local. This year’s benefit will help someone who has asked to remain anonymous but who is in the district that all the Olean volleyball players know well. The official total was unknown at the end of the night but was estimated to be over $1,000.
“The outpour of support that we’ve gotten from staff, administration, community, the volleyball players and their families is amazing,” Peters said. “It’s just so important to these kids to see the support that everybody in this district has given them and giving this family. Tonight meant a lot. It was nice to see how many people came out. Portville donated a basket, they bought all of our raffles, they wore their pink out jerseys, and they supported everything. These kids and the staff have worked hard and I’m just really proud of them.
“It’s a good night. You can walk away know even though it ended in a loss, we did something good tonight.”
The Panthers’ fast-paced offense was on display and showed why they’ve yet to drop a single set all season as they went on to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 sweep over the Huskies.
Portville freshman Tori Unverdorben finished the match with a team-high eight kills and four aces, while sophomore Kylie Blessing had 26 assists, seven digs, four kills and two blocks. Olivia Emley added 12 digs, Hailey Keim tallied five kills and Olivia Cook recorded four blocks, three kills and two digs.
“These kids are just different,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “I’m really enjoying this team, I enjoy all my teams but this one is fantastic. If I asked them to jump they’re asking how high. If I ask them to run 10 sprints, they’ll run 20. They’re just that type of team. They want more and more. They’re hungry.
“They were living under the five seniors from last year and I think they really wanted to prove themselves this year. They work so hard. Anything I’ve asked out of them, they’ve done and they’ve done more. They’re just fantastic, I’m having a blast with this group.”
Portville leaped out to a commanding 17-3 lead in the first set following two kills from Unverdorben. The Panthers (11-0, 9-0) capped off the set with two straight kills coming from Maddison Schoonover and Shayla Wilhelm.
The Huskies (9-2, 6-2) came out strong in the second set by taking a 4-1 lead. The lead didn’t last for long as Portville rallied and tied it at four. The set went back-and-forth until the Panthers began to pull away and took a 17-14 lead. From there, Portville scored eight-consecutive points to claim the advantage.
The final set was all Panthers as they took a 13-5 lead following an ace that forced Olean to call a timeout. Portville closed out the set and the match on four-consecutive kills.
“Our serving was fantastic,” Undverdorben stated. “There were a lot of things from scouting and last time we played them that we remembered and talked about on what we wanted to execute tonight. The team did everything that I asked them to do, especially since we were missing Laura Wilhelm. They played really well to pick up the pace for her a little bit. Maddison Schoonover stepped up in her place and did a fine job.”
Sophomore Adele Dwaileebe had a team-high seven kills for the Huskies and added one ace. Junior Grace Parr finished with three kills and one block, while senior Destiny Custer added 12 digs and one ace from the libero position.
“In comparison on how we played at Portville and tonight, I thought the girls were a lot more solid than the first game,” Peters said. “I’ve seen the growth in them even though they might not see it themselves. I think they are just really hard on themselves and we are living to see another day. This isn’t the end of the season, we can work on these things but it all comes from the dedication from them.”
Olean will have chance to rebound as it travels to Cattaraugus-Little Valley on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Portville returns to action on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. by hosting Allegany-Limestone.