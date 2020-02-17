LAKEWOOD — Pioneer’s Daniel Kirsch, Portville’s Dakota Mascho and Olean’s Connor Walsh all won their weight classes Saturday at the Section 6 Division II wrestling championships, earning automatic bids to the state championships.
Walsh led Olean’s wrestlers in the state qualifier Saturday at Southwestern High School. He won the 220-pound weight class, beating Fredonia’s Alex Christy in a 6-4 sudden victory in overtime. It was Walsh’s third matchup against Christy this season.
“He pinned the first two kids, that was somewhat expected,” Olean coach Mike O’Connor said of Walsh. “Then for the final, he had to wrestle Alex Christy again for the final, it was the third time that they met. It gets a little harder every time you have to wrestle somebody and Christy did a really good job wrestling Connor and took him into overtime with a late takedown in the regular periods. Connor worked the entire match and it took him to overtime to beat Christy this time, but he wrestled pretty well.”
Also for the Huskies, Gavin Kulp (160) finished second, going 2-1. He lost a 6-2 decision in the championship final against Eden’s Giovanni Schifano. Jeremiah Crivelli (160) and Anthony Addotta (285) both took fifth, both placing for the first time at sectionals. Nate Gabler (120) was sixth.
“We took six guys, five of them placed in the top six, so I think overall it was a pretty good weekend,” O’Connor said. “Even the one (that didn’t place), at 182, Chris Bargy, he won two and lost two. All in all it was pretty good.
“Kulp took second to a pretty good wrestler in Giovanni Schifano from Eden and we’re hoping for Gavin possibly to get a wild card, we’ll see how everything goes with wild card points. We’ve got to wait until Wednesday.”
Gabler nearly made the consolation (third-place) finals, but lost out on a chance at overtime in the consolation semifinals when the official changed a late call to a takedown.
“So he dropped from third and fourth place to fifth and sixth and ended up losing to the same kid he lost to in the first round,” O’Connor said. “It was a tough tournament for Nate, but he did place and he wrestled pretty well overall.”
Mascho won the 152-pound division, going 3-0 Saturday including a 7-1 championship decision over Falconer’s Bryce Baglia. Also for the Panthers, Jayden Lassiter was the runner-up at 170, losing a medical forfeit to Tonawanda’s Jason Frazer in the championship. Roland Thompson was fourth, also at 170.
For Pioneer, Kirsch went 3-0 in the 113-pound division, decisioning Fredonia’s David Ball 1-0 in the final.
Pioneer’s Kameron Riordan was second at 145, losing a 6-0 decision to Newfane’s Ryan Nugent in the final. Alex Miley took third at 138 and Xander Kirsch (99) was sixth.
Franklinville took five wrestlers to the state qualifier and all five placed in the top-six. Kyle Wittenrich was second at 195, losing a 10-1 major decision final to Southwestern’s Dontae Hoose. Ethan Coleman (106) and Cleon Lawton (170) both took third and Nolan Palmatier (132) and Everett Leonard (182) both were sixth.