A lawyer who began her education at Portville Central School and her legal career at an Olean law firm is the newest member of Maryland’s highest court.
Brynja McDivitt Booth was recently appointed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to the state’s Court of Appeals, a seven-member body that reviews the state’s most significant cases.
She was privately sworn in to the position in April, but recently celebrated her appointment at an investiture July 11 in the Maryland House of Delegates chamber with friends, family, colleagues and state lawmakers.
“It’s been a humbling experience and I was thrilled to be appointed,” Booth told the Olean Times Herald Tuesday.
Booth, the daughter of longtime Portville dentist Boyce McDivitt and the late Kathryn Anderson McDivitt, grew up in Olean and graduated from Portville Central School in 1989. Although she’s practiced law in Easton, Md., for 22 years, Booth still has plenty of connections to the greater Olean area.
She met her husband and former law firm partner, Curt Booth, at Portville Central School. Her father and three sisters still live in the Olean-Portville area, while her husband’s family live in Shinglehouse, Pa. She and her husband even have a home in Shinglehouse.
“I have an extreme fondness for Portville,” Booth said.
She also attributes much of her success as a lawyer and now as a judge to the local area.
Booth said she had great English teachers at Portville Central School like Helen Worth and Marylou Wood, as well as great mentors at Olean law firm DiCerbo and Palumbo, where she worked the summer after her first year at law school.
“It’s accurate that your school and your foundation educationally really set the stage for wherever you decide to go and whatever you decide to do,” Booth said. “I think Portville was a great place for me to learn those basics.”
After attending Bucknell University and then Washington & Lee University School of Law together, Booth and her husband were hired by the same law firm in Easton. They eventually became partners for the firm, Booth, Booth, Cropper & Marriner PC.
At the firm, Booth said much of her work included representing six municipalities, helping city and town leaders do things like meet environmental regulations for upgrading their wastewater treatment plants.
Booth said her work also included a lot of appellate work, writing briefs and arguing to the state’s Court of Appeals. That experience made her interested in sitting on the Court of Appeals herself.
“My passion has always been research and writing so this position was particularly interesting to me because it’s going to allow me to do that from the side of the judiciary, rather than as a litigate,” she said.
As a member of the Court of Appeals, Booth and the six other judges review decisions by lower courts and then make rulings and write opinions. The body typically only deals with the state’s most far-reaching issues.
It has exclusive jurisdiction over areas like death penalty cases, legislative redistricting and removal of certain officers.
“It’s right up my alley as far as researching significant issues that have a meaningful impact on the state and being able to write full-time,” Booth said.
She admits her appointment has been a bit “bittersweet,” as it meant she no longer practices law with her husband after 22 years.
“The firm was Booth, Booth, Cropper and Marriner, and now it’s kind of sadly just Booth, Cropper and Marriner,” she said.
But the appointment has been emotional and humbling for Booth. During her investiture July 11, she was joined by her father, sisters, husband and children, and swore on the bible that belonged to her late mother, who died in 1991.
“So it was a very memorable day and also just difficult knowing she couldn’t be here, but fortunately my sisters and my father were,” she said. “It was a very emotional day.”