Its path to a sectional championship is much the same as last year’s.
Last winter, the Portville girls basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 6 Class C-1 playoffs, but came just short of a title game appearance, falling to Chautauqua Lake, 57-52, in the semifinals.
Here it is again.
After a 14-5 regular season, the Panthers have once again drawn the top spot in the C-1 bracket. And once again, it could well be the Thunderbirds standing in the way of a championship, as Chautauqua Lake is the No. 2 seed, setting the stage for a potential rematch in the title contest.
Portville, in search of its first sectional hardware since 2005-06, will open the postseason in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 8 Gowanda, a team it beat twice in the regular year by an average of 23 points. Fifth-seeded Falconer looms as a possible semifinal foe, a team the Panthers also handled twice during the season.
And while Portville will be the favorite in its field for a second-straight year, Franklinville is once again a No. 2.
A year ago, coach Allan Dunlap’s team won the Class D title as the No. 2 seed en route to capturing the New York State title. This year, it’ll look to make another deep run as the second seed … this time in Class C-2.
The Panthers will take on No. 7 Frewsburg in Thursday’s quarterfinals before potentially meeting either Maple Grove or Randolph in the semis, a pair of teams Franklinville swept in the regular season, with top-seeded Holland looming. The other C-2 quarterfinal will serve as a rubber match between CCAA East II foes Salamanca and Ellicottville, which finished first and second in the division standings, respectively, and split their two meetings.
If both Portville and Franklinville emerged with titles, it would set up a Round 3 between the two CCAA East I rivals in the Class C crossover. Franklinville won both regular season matchups, by scores of 62-41 and 71-46.
The remaining Big 30 playoff teams — Pioneer (Class A-2), Olean (B-1), Allegany-Limestone (B-2) and Cattaraugus-LV (C-1) — are lower-seeded squads that will be opening on the road. The 12th-seeded Huskies will open at league foe and No. 5 Dunkirk, against whom it lost a pair of games (84-48 and 73-54) in the last nine days.
Following are the playoff pairings for classes involving local teams:
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFSCLASS A2Tuesday’s First-Round Games
9. West Seneca East (8-11) at 8. South Park (10-8), 7 p.m.
10. Pioneer (7-12) at 7. Starpoint (8-12), 7 p.m.
11. Cheektowaga (0-18) at 6. CSAT (13-7), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
South Park/West Seneca East winner at 1. Williamsville South (16-2), 7 p.m. 5. Lake Shore (11-7) at 4. Amherst (12-6), 7 p.m. Starpoint/Pioneer winner at 2. Grand Island (16-5), 7 p.m. CSAT/Cheektowaga at 3. Lewiston-Porter (17-4), 7 p.m.
CLASS B1 Tuesday’s First-Round Games
4. Burgard (13-1) vs. 13. Medina (1-19), at MST Prep, 5:30 p.m. 9. Maryvale (10-10) at 8. Albion (7-12), 7 p.m.
12. Olean (3-17) at 5. Dunkirk (19-1), 7 p.m.
10. Depew (8-12) at 7. Alden (13-7), 7 p.m. 11. Tonawanda (7-11) at 6. Springville-Griffith (12-7), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Albion/Maryvale winner at 1. City Honors (19-0), 7 p.m. Burgard/Medina winner vs. Dunkirk/Olean winner, at higher seed, 7 p.m. Alden/Depew winner at 2. Iroquois (18-1), 7 p.m. Springville-Griffith/Tonawanda winner at 3. East Aurora (15-4), 7 p.m.
CLASS B2 Tuesday’s First-Round Games
7. Health Sciences (9-10) at 10. Fredonia (11-8), 5:30 p.m. 9. Akron (7-12) at 8. Cleveland Hill (7-12), 7 p.m.
13. Allegany-Limestone (3-17) at 4. Newfane (13-7), 7 p.m.
6. Buffalo Arts (6-3) vs. 11. Royalton-Hartland (4-15), at Hutch Tech, 7 p.m. 12. John F. Kennedy (3-16) at 5. Southwestern (10-10), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Cleveland Hill/Akron winner at 1. WIlson (15-5), 7 p.m. Newfane/Allegany-Limestone winner vs. Southwestern/John F. Kennedy winner, at higher seed, 7 p.m. Health Sciences/Fredonia winner at 2. Eden (14-5) Buffalo Arts/Royalton-Hartland winner at 3. Olmsted (9-9), 7 p.m.
CLASS C1 Thursday’s Quarterfinals
8. Gowanda (4-14) at 1. Portville (14-5), 7 p.m.
5. Falconer (13-7) at 4. Tapestry Charter (8-9), 7 p.m. 6. Silver Creek (11-9) at 3. Cassadaga Valley (11-9), 7 p.m.
7. Cattaraugus-Little Valley (6-13) at 2. Chautauqua Lake (12-8), 7 p.m.
CLASS C2 Thursday’s Quarterfinals
8. Westfield (5-15) at 1. Holland (17-1), 7 p.m.
5. Ellicottville (8-11) at 4. Salamanca (7-11), 7 p.m.
6. Randolph (10-10) at 3. Maple Grove (11-8), 7 p.m.
7. Frewsburg (12-8) at 2. Franklinville (16-4), 7 p.m.