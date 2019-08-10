PORTVILLE — Josh Brooks’ perspective has changed slightly now that he’s no longer new to the role.
“At this time last year, we were so excited to get the season going,” Portville’s varsity football coach said. “We thought we were far ahead until we see where we are now. We had a lot of questions going into last season about some personnel ...”
Still, the Panthers made definitive strides in Year 1 under Brooks. A program that had hit rock-bottom exceeded its combined win total from the two seasons prior, going 3-6 in 2018.
The best part for Portville: It did so with a small senior class. This season, the Panthers have a whopping 26 returning letterwinners, 13 of them starters. That includes every major statistical leader from last fall.
So one thing certainly hasn’t changed for Brooks and his PCS staff.
“I still think there’s a ton of excitement,” he said. “Now everyone — players, coaches, community, families — I think they’re all looking to take another step forward. We took a step in the right direction last year — not where we wanted to be but a step in the right direction. We’re trying to make another step this year.”
Back for Portville are its top passer (senior Mike Stillman), rusher (junior Jayden Lassiter), receiver (senior Dalton Tobola) and tackler (senior Roland Thompson). Lassiter and junior offensive lineman Levi Ganoung were first-team Section 6 Class C South all-stars as sophomores. Lassiter was the only sophomore named to the Big 30 All-Star Team.
Those stars helped the Panthers find a successful style of play.
“Probably the biggest lesson I’ve learned is that less is more,” Brooks said of his first season succeeding longtime coach Gary Swetland. “I think going into last year I wanted to make sure we had every little thing covered and we had every tool in our pocket.”
For instance, Portville began the season running what were essentially two different offenses.
“Because we weren’t really sure what our identity was going to be,” Brooks said. “And then by Week 4, Week 5, we really discovered that we were a much better spread team than we were a power team. Once we focused on that, by the end of the season, we were tremendously improving.”
The Panthers stunned playoff-bound Randolph/Frewsburg, 28-26, in Week 7 — they hadn’t beaten the Cardinals in 10 years — before picking up a 20-14 win over John F. Kennedy in the Class C consolation bowl postseason.
The shift to the spread led to breakout performances by Lassiter. He started the team’s final five games at running back and rushed for 642 yards.
“Last year he kind of started out as the backup running back behind junior Roland Thompson, our captain, and Roland was more of like a power back,” Brooks said. “Once we got into the spread stuff, Jayden, once he got the ball in his hands, he took that role over, and Roland is a good enough player where we could transition him to our ‘Y,’ essentially our tight end, because he’s a kid we have to have on the field, too.”
The group as a whole is special to Brooks. This year’s juniors and seniors were seventh- and eighth-graders, respectively, on the first modified team he coached in 2015.
“We’ve got some photos from the practices,” he said with a smile. “It’s pretty cool to see how much the kids have developed. The nice part is a lot the kids are in similar positions. Michael’s been our quarterback since then, Jared (Zenner) and Levi both have been guards, Dalton’s been a wide receiver/running back, Roland’s always been that linebacker leading us in tackles. I just think we continue to grow stronger.”
Portville hopes for more development this fall.
“In the locker room after we lost to Franklinville/Ellicottville in the C bowl championship, we talked to our seniors, and we thanked them,” Brooks said. “But right away ... the kids that are going to be seniors, they had a conversation with the team, like, ‘This isn’t where we want to finish next year.’
“We want to play in a sectional playoff game and hopefully host a sectional playoff game. That’s been our goal this offseason, our focus. Not going to be easy to do in the league we play, but quite possible, we think.”
Portville (247 students grades 10-12) is the smallest program in a Class C South Division topped by traditional powers Fredonia (352) and Southwestern (313). The league also includes three combined teams, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (313), Cassadaga Valley/Falconer (304) and Gowanda/Pine Valley (303). Allegany-Limestone (279) is second-smallest.
“We’ve got to play well,” Brooks said.
Brooks’ varsity assistants are Jason Luther (defensive coordinator), Andrew Studley (lines/assistant offensive coordinator) and Matt Milne (JV head coach/assistant defensive coordinator), plus volunteers Matt Burlingame, Dan Wenke and Justin Taylor.
THE RETURNING
starters: Austin Babb, senior, 6-3, 315, line both ways Julian Morales, senior, 6-0, 200, line both ways Hunter Saltsman, senior, 6-2, 260, line both ways Mike Stillman, senior, 5-8, 165, quarterback/defensive back Roland Thompson, senior, 5-11, 170, running back/linebacker Dalton Tobola, senior, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/defensive back Levi Ganoung, junior, 5-7, 205, offensive line/linebacker Blake George, junior, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/defensive back Jayden Lassiter, junior, 5-9, 165, running back/linebacker Alex Wenke, junior, 5-8, 140, kicker Jared Zenner, junior, 6-0, 200, line both ways Ethan Burton, junior, 6-0, 190, tight end/line both ways Brandon Cornelius, sophomore, 5-6, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
ALSO LETTERING
were: Derek Mikolajczyk, senior, 5-9, 175, line both ways Brennan Niver, senior, 5-7, 160, offensive line/linebacker Chase Wenke, senior, 5-6, 140, wide receiver/defensive back Justus Zeigler, senior, 5-10, 175, line both ways Shayden Gibble, junior, 5-10, 210, line both ways Hunter Griffin, junior, 6-1, 160, wide receiver/defensive back Joe Long, junior, 5-10, 160, wide receiver/defensive back Mike Small, junior, 5-10, 200, line both ways Luke Smith, junior, 5-10, 160, wide receiver/defensive back Caleb Stromberg, junior, 5-11, 180, line both ways Dakota Mascho, sophomore, 5-9, 150, running back/linebacker Ryan Stillman, sophomore, 5-6, 140, wide receiver/defensive back Gunner Schwaberbauer, sophomore, 5-10, 225, line both ways
THE PLAYERS
, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks
: M. Stillman, Long, Griffin, Luke Petryszak (8th, 5-11, 150), Drew Langdon (fr., 5-7, 140)
Running Backs
: Lassiter, Mascho, Smith, Cornelius, Kaedon Holcomb (8th, 5-6, 145), Zander Keim (fr., 5-9, 150), Gavin Recktenwald (fr., 5-8, 140)
Ends/Receivers
: Tobola, Thompson, B. George, Long, Griffin, Cornelius, R. Stillman, Burton, Jason Chacon (sr., 5-6, 140), Dominic Pascucci (jr., 5-5, 165), Keaton Merchel (so., 5-10, 150), Nathan Carpenter (so., 5-8, 145), Bryce Finley (fr., 5-8, 135), Caiden Zollinger (fr., 5-8, 145), Andrew DeArmitt (fr., 5-9, 140), Ben Isaman (fr., 5-10, 145), Christian Russell (fr., 6-2, 170)
Guards: Zenner, Ganoung, Zeigler, Stromberg, Niver, Trystyn Crowner (fr., 5-9, 160), Kameron Person (sr., 5-8 150), Jared George (so., 5-7, 150)Tackles
: Babb, Saltsman, Mikolajczyk, Gibble, Small, Schwaberbauer, Cody Isenberg (5-8, 145), Kyrell Yowell (so., 5-11, 175)
Centers
: Morales, Small, Kyran Johnson (fr., 5-6, 150)
Kickers
: A. Wenke, Griffin, Pascucci
DefenseLine
: Morales, Zenner, Babb, Saltsman, Small, Stromberg, Gibble, Zeigler, Mikolajczyk
Linebackers
: Thompson, Lassiter, Ganoung, Niver, Mascho, Keim, Crowner, Pascucci, Petryszak
Defensive Backs
: Tobola, Cornelius, B. George, Long, Griffin, M. Stillman, R. Stillman, Carpenter, Chacon, Holcomb, Zollinger, Finley, DeArmitt
THE SCHEDULE
:
September 7 — at Cassadaga Valley/Falconer (at Cassadaga Valley), 1:30 p.m. 13 — Southwestern, 7 p.m. 20 — at Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 7 p.m. 27 — Salamanca, 7 p.m.
October 4 — at Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m. 11 — at Fredonia, 7 p.m. 18 — Gowanda/Pine Valley, 7 p.m.
