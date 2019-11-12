AMHERST — After a five-set thriller over Eden last Friday, it was back to business for the Portville volleyball team on Tuesday.
The Panthers swept Section 5’s Byron-Bergen (25-16, 25-13, 25-10) in the Class C Sub-Regional New York state playoff round, taking a matchup of previously unbeaten teams. The Panthers hit over .700 on the night and had 44 total kills playing on the Daemen College court.
“They were fantastic,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “It was a team effort. Everybody played so well tonight, everybody brought their ‘A’ game.”
Portville, a two-time defending state champion in Class C, will need to win one more match in order to clinch a third straight trip to the state championships. The Panthers face Section 3’s Skaneateles (16-3) on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Jamesville-DeWitt.
Against Byron-Bergen, Kylie Blessing marked 37 assists to lead the Panthers (21-0) while adding seven kills and two aces.
Laura Wilhelm had 12 kills and Tori Unverdorben had 10 kills, seven digs and three aces. Olivia Emley marked 14 digs and Olivia Cook and Hailey Keim had six kills each.
“Our passing was fantastic tonight,” Unverdorben said, “which makes things a lot easier, you can run your offense the way you want to run it and put your hitters in good positions.
“They definitely had a great night.”
Byron-Bergen fell to 20-1.