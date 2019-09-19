ALLEGANY — The Portville volleyball team overcame a test from Allegany-Limestone on Thursday night, defeating the Gators in straight sets (25-17, 25-18, 25-14).
Kiley Blessing had 21 assists, seven kills and three aces for the Panthers (4-0) in the CCAA East match. Tori Unverdorben added seven aces, six digs and four kills.
Olivia Cook had six kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces for Portville. Taylor Beck added eight digs and three aces, and Olivia Emley had 10 digs.
For A-L (4-2), Jenna Louser had seven blocks and six kills.
“We played really well defensively and (Louser) played tremendous at the net tonight,” A-L coach Terra LaCroix said.
LaCroix complimented how well Louser, a sophomore, had adjusted in her first year of varsity volleyball.
Also for the Gators, Chloee LaCroix had eight digs and Cameron Riordan added 17 assists and an ace.
Olean 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
OLEAN — Olean (4-2) swept C-LV 25-6, 25-9, 25-16, powered by Sophia Renaud’s 18 assists, five aces and four digs.
Maggie McClelland had four aces and one dig, Adele Dwaileebe had nine kills and two aces, Holly Vincent marked two aces, four digs and four kills and Destiny Custer added two aces and three assists.
“The rest of the kills were split among the rest of the team,” said Olean coach Carrie Peters. “The girls really came in hot tonight with their serving. They had a lot of momentum and stayed intense through the match.”
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 1-4.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Fillmore 3, Houghton 2
FILLMORE — Fillmore (2-2) held off a spirited effort from Houghton to win in five sets, 27-25, 13-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-11, led by Raylynn Ryan’s 12 assists and five aces.
Emma Cole added eight aces and 10 kills and Taylor Bedow chipped in nine digs, eight aces and five kills.
For Houghton (2-3), Carissa Hilsher filled out the stat sheet with five aces, two digs, three kills and 15 assists. Ali Tucker had eight aces, two digs and four kills and Jessica Prentice marked an ace, two digs and seven kills.
ECIC DIV. III Cheektowaga 3, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — With a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 sweep, Cheektowaga dropped Pioneer’s record to 1-7. No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
DISTRICT 9 LAUREL Bradford 3, St. Marys 0
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Bradford rebounded from a Tuesday home loss to Ridgway with a sweep of St. Marys (25-23, 25-13, 25-19). Alex Asp had a team-high 11 kills, and Erica Marshall and Sarie Yohe each chipped in five, while Blake Pascarella had four for Bradford (4-2).
Facilitating the Owl offense was Laney Kahle, who racked up 26 assists and added seven kills on the night.
NORTH TIER Cameron County 3, Coudersport 1
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Behind 11 kills from Morgan Lorenzo and 24 assists from Reggie Goodrow, Cameron County took a four-set (25-20, 25-18, 12-25, 26-24) league win.
Also registering big nights on the court for Cameron County (5-1, 5-1) were Kaelee Bresslin with 13 digs, 10 points and six assists as well as Hailey Hilfiger (seven kills, three blocks) and Taylor Lamont (four aces).
For Coudersport (4-3, 4-2), Hope Daisley had 23 digs, Lauren Stimaker posted 14 digs and 13 assists, Paige Watson had four digs and two kills and Emma Saulter registered six points and three digs.
Oswayo Valley 3, Port Allegany 0
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Oswayo Valley extended its unbeaten league record with a road sweep (25-13, 25-13, 25-11).
Jadyn Brabham provided key moments on both offense and defense for OV (7-1, 6-0), with nine kills and 10 digs. Macy West had four kills and 12 service points, and Trinity Lundy added three aces and 10 digs. In addition, Johanna Dickerson logged five kills and 11 assists.
For Port Allegany (2-6, 2-4), Kalyn Naylor had five kills and five digs and Madison Preston chipped in six digs.
Smethport 3, Austin 0
AUSTIN, Pa. — Alexis Schall registered 10 kills and three blocks to lead Smethport to its first victory of the season, a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 sweep.
Hayley Durphy had 14 assists and nine aces, Bailey Fitzsimmons had 18 digs and Mykayla Deyarmin totaled 13 digs and seven kills for the Hubbers.
Amber Brandt had ten assists for Austin (0-6, 0-6) while Kylie Welsh and Taylor Brewer had seven and six kills, respectively.
NON-LEAGUE Salamanca 3, Hinsdale 0
SALAMANCA — Jillian Rea tallied seven digs, three kills and three aces to lead Salamanca to a straight-set 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 win over Hinsdale (0-3).
Makayla Burch had four aces, four digs and one kill while Jaedan Hubbard finished with two kills and two digs. Jayden Harris recorded two digs and one kill.
Salamanca improves to 2-4 with the victory.