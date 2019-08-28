Many of the scores from an early Week 0 for area Pennsylvania football teams were status quo.
Smethport and Coudersport, the defending District 9 Small School and Class A postseason champions, respectively, rolled past Sheffield (40-0) and Union/AC Valley (30-8). Kane took an initial step in a return to form with a 46-19 victory over Moniteau. Ridgway picked up from where it left off in 2018, when it went 11-2 and won the Class AA title, besting St. Marys, 42-6.
One result, however, was rather surprising.
No, as staggering as the margin was, it wasn’t Bradford’s 51-0 loss to Brookville. With only three returning letterwinners, the Owls were bound to experience some growing pains this season.
It was this: Port Allegany 14, Otto-Eldred 12.
The Gators’ triumph, fueled by a 190-yard, two-touchdown night from senior running back Josh Rees, might not have come as a shock to those in their locker room. After all, this is a more experienced Port A team, with a newish coach (Justin Bienkowski returned to the head spot after serving in that role from 2014-’16), that had been given the fresh start of a new campaign.
To those on the outside, however, it was head-turning. This was Port’s first win over an opponent other than Sheffield or Cameron County since 2015, when the Gators beat — you guessed it — the Terrors, 18-0. Conversely, it was O-E’s first loss to a D-9 Small School foe not named Coudy or Smethport since that same year.
Additionally, it was the Gators’ first season-opening win since 2013. And after posting records of 0-9, 2-7 and 2-7 over the last three years, Port, for the first time in a while, has some real momentum on its side.
As it happens, this was the most widely viewed season-opener by the Big 30 football committee. It, too, witnessed what appears to be an improved Gators team.
“PORT ALLEGANY did a nice job of containing (quarterback) Cole Sebastian and (wide receiver) Cameron Magee,” one observer said. “Magee is a threat every time he touches the ball, and the Gators held him in check.
“The main key to that was keeping the ball out of O-E’s hands with long, time-consuming drives on offense, which Port did successfully with Josh Rees carrying the load. The kid is a bull and can’t be stopped with one (or two) tacklers.”
Rees, a returning District 9 all-star honorable mention, wasn’t Port’s only standout, however.
“I thought D.J. Michelitsch stood out along the offensive line for Port A,” the committee member added. “Defensively, Rees and freshman Blaine Moses were all over the field at linebacker. Defensive backs Montgomery Tanner and Trey Ayers had solid games, as well. For O-E, Jake Merry and T.J. Van Scoter are active linebackers and led the defensive effort.”
Commented another committee member: “Rees had only one real big run (a 53-yarder), but continued to churn out yardage throughout the night. O-E kept hurting itself with offensive penalties that kept it out of the endzone. Several times they were called for a lineman being downfield on a passing play.”
Elsewhere around the Pennsy side of the Big 30 football border:
Smethport 40, Sheffield 0
“Smethport is a much different team this year (after losing off-tackle running backs Blake Kinner and Nathan Hollowell to graduation) – they really spread things out offensively and try to beat you in space,” a committee member said. “Quarterback Noah Lent and Braedon Johnson are very quick and athletic. Johnson had a couple of highlight reel plays, including a touchdown at the end of the first half where the entire Sheffield defense had a chance to tackle him and couldn’t get a hand on him.
“Smethport really controlled the line defensively, as well, allowing Kameron Rounsville and Travis Cooney to make tackles all over the field.”
Of the Wolverines, he added: “Sheffield does have a couple of nice players in Jiham Bennett and Aujamier Slappy, but (they) shot themselves in the foot too many times with turnovers and bad penalties.”
Ridgway 42, St. Marys 6
(This was a game in which the Elkers and Crusaders dressed over 40 and 50 players, respectively).
“Senior quarterback Paul Gresco led a potent Elkers offense that has a lot of weapons; he also kicked six extra points on the night,” said one observer. “Senior Jake Wickett did a little of everything, including a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown. Running back Matt Dush also had a good game, while Gabe Watts, Robert Briggs and Isaac Sidelinger were impressive on both sides of the ball (for Ridgway).”
Of St. Marys, he added: “Quarterback Christian Coudriet, running back Cain Pfoutz and wide receiver Bryce Walker stood out. The Dutch are young and should only get better as the season progresses. Frank Varischetti, the old Brockway and DuBois coach, now leads the Dutch offense. I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before they start scoring in bunches.”