The date was Sunday, Nov. 24, 1963, two days after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. The National Football League played its full schedule.
By contrast, the fledgling rival AFL, in its fourth season, postponed its slate.
The NBA rescheduled three games that weekend, but an equal number were played while the NHL’s went on as slated.
Most of that Saturday’s college football schedule was postponed or cancelled, though Oklahoma and Nebraska played at the behest of JFK’s brother, Robert Kennedy, the U.S. Attorney General.
Years later, revered former NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle admitted that his failure to postpone the league’s games two days after Kennedy’s death was “the biggest mistake of my career.”
Thirty-eight years later, when two commercial jets crashed into the World Trade Center, there was no such indecision. The NFL schedule for the following weekend was moved to the Sunday following what was supposed to be the end of the regular season. To buy back the time, then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue decreed only one week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
Major league baseball pushed the World Series back a week and postponed games for five days after 9/11.
College football did not play the following weekend, NASCAR and Indycar postponed their races and the PGA canceled its tournament.
That was not a time to be on the wrong side of history.
FAST FORWARD to now.
JFK’s assassination and the 9-11 attacks were national tragedies, though the latter also stoked concerns about terrorism.
But, by contrast, the novel coronavirus pandemic is an enormous public health crisis that could potentially impact every person in the United States. And given this country’s embarrassing delay in producing an adequate number of test kits, and its inexcusable delay in responding to the disease, there’s no accurate count of how many people have or will be affected or how long the risk will exist.
Thus, the sports world, rightly, opted to err on the side of caution.
It’s easier to list what events that are still scheduled to go on, rather than those that are canceled or postponed.
The PGA’s Players Championship was canceled late Thursday night, as were the next three events (Valspar Championship, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Valero Texas Open), through April 5.
NASCAR’s next two Cup Series races, Sunday’s 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next week’s 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held but sans fans.
And, as of now, WWE scheduled events are still on but alternate plans have been made. Wrestlemania, the premier annual show, is still scheduled for April 5 in Tampa.
Meanwhile the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer have put their campaigns on hold and Major League Baseball has canceled all spring training games and pushed the start of the regular season back two weeks. The National Lacrosse League has suspended the rest of its season as has the XFL.
And, in the biggest blow for American sports fans, the NCAA has not only canceled March Madness – the men’s and women’s basketball championships – but also the collegiate winter and spring championships in all sports.
Thus, it would seem that all collegiate spring sports have become the victim of COVID-19.
But the list of sports victims flows downhill.
Winter scholastic championships in New York and Pennsylvania are currently on hold, meaning Olean’s Far West Regional Class B boys basketball championship against Geneva is on hold with an iffy future at best. Indeed, it wouldn’t be a surprise, given what pro and college sports have already done, that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association not only ended the winter seasons, but also canceled spring sports altogether.
The Coudersport girls’ quarterfinal Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A game basketball against Kennedy Christian has been postponed for two weeks. But, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the PIAA opted to end the winter season and all of its spring athletics.
One spring event, the New York/Pennsylvania Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, has already had to move its media day ahead three weeks. Originally, it was scheduled for Sunday at Pitt-Bradford until the campus was shut down. It was then moved to Allegany-Limestone, but the school’s facilities are closed through the weekend. Thus, the event has now been moved to April 5 at a site to be named. The actual boys and girls games are set for Sunday afternoon, May 17, at UPB.
Finally, there could well be another regional scholastic sports victim.
The sixth annual Big 30 Basketball Classic, matching graduating seniors from each side of the New York-Pennsylvania border – both boys and girls teams – is set for Sunday afternoon, March 29, at Portville Central School.
That’s 16 days from now, well within the time frame that pro sports figure to still be on hiatus. And, with New York indefinitely banning any gathering of more than 500 people, even if the games were to be held, the expected attendance would exceed the state limit.
The event’s immediate future is a decision that will have to be made quickly.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)