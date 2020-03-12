Some random thoughts on post-season basketball, both scholastic and collegiate:
— One of the hardest tasks for a high school hoops play-by-play announcer is finding a capable color analyst.
A half century ago, working at Bradford’s WESB, one never did materialize for me. For 2½ seasons I worked the games of Bradford High and Central Christian by myself. It wasn’t all that difficult. Most scholastic games are completed in 75 minutes or less and with a full commercial load, a solo broadcast is hardly stressful. What’s missing, though, is another set of eyes, a second opinion and strategic analysis.
That’s why I found Tuesday night particularly enjoyable.
Interest spurred me to tune in to Olean’s 107.1 FM broadcast of the Section 6 Class B championship game between Allegany-Limestone and Olean at Buffalo State.
Of course it benefited from a solid play-by-play man as WOLY utilized Adam Bennett.
The former public address announcer for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, Bennett now teaches in the Salamanca school system and is its varsity basketball coach. But he’s had vast broadcast experience. His skill is the product of an excellent voice to go with astute preparation and a metered delivery that reflects a game’s excitement rather than the end-to-end yelling that marks all too many scholastic radio shoutfests.
But Adam also had help. Don Scholla, the retired Olean athletic director and girls basketball coach who currently serves as the Bonnies color man, was his analyst, while Jeff Anastasia, the retired OHS boys coach who holds the Western New York record for scholastic hoops wins, was a guest commentator.
That’s a high-quality three-man broadcast crew for a high school game.
Of course, they had a perfect canvas for painting the word picture as Olean’s tense, 36-35 victory, forged on Covi James’ game-winning trey with 1.6 seconds left, was everything announcers could ask.
Now that trio gets another shot at the same site Saturday afternoon at 3:30 – Scholla’s presence to be determined by the Bonnies’ performance at the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Brooklyn – as Olean meets Section 5 champion Geneva in the Far West Regional for the right to advance to the New York State Final Four in Glens Falls the following weekend.
It will be well worth listening to, especially if the game is anything like Olean/Allegany-Limestone.
IT HASN’T been a good end to the conference seasons for the Big 4 teams.
Yet to play is St. Bonaventure’s men’s squad (19-12), the No. 5 Atlantic 10 seed which met 12-seeded George Mason (17-15), a 77-70 play-in game winner over 13th seed Saint Joseph’s (6-26), this afternoon at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
But two other Big 4 men’s teams have already been ousted from their conference tournaments.
The biggest shocker was Mid-American Conference No. 5 seed Buffalo (20-12) being upset on its home court in Monday’s opening round, 85-79, by last-place Miami (Ohio, 13-19), the MAC’s 12th seed.
Canisius (12-20), the 10th seed in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, also endured a first-round exit, losing 70-60 to sixth-seeded Iona (then 12-16) Tuesday night at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.
Later that evening, at the same site, No. 6 seed Niagara (12-20), edged 11th-seeded Marist (7-23), 56-54, and tonight plays No. 3 seed Rider (18-12) in the quarterfinals. For the women, the Bonnies (7-23), seeded 12th, fell to fifth-seeded UMass (20-11), 72-54, at Amherst in last week’s Atlantic 10 opening round.
In the MAAC, No. 11 seed Canisius (5-25) fell in Tuesday’s opening round, 58-48, to sixth-seeded Siena (11-19), also at Atlantic City. Meanwhile eighth seed Niagara (10-21) held off ninth-seeded Saint Peter’s (9-21), 64-53, that same night before falling, 79-74, to top-seeded Rider (26-4) Wednesday afternoon.
Finally, in the MAC Tournament at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, sans fans due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Buffalo’s season ended last night. The sixth-seeded Bulls (19-12), after downing 11th seed (Miami) Ohio, 87-72 in Monday’s opening round at Alumni Arena, fell to third-seeded Kent State (19-11), 72-66, in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
