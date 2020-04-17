Eldorado Drive is a cul-de-sac of 14 well-kept homes in rural Allegany.
And in the early 1980s, four of them, next to or across from each other, were occupied by like-aged couples and their children.
There were the Suchoras, Rich and Ruth, the Stayers, Mike and Betsy, still neighbors 40 years later, the Taylors, Mike and Maryann, and the Ulasewiczes, Dick (Uke) and Margaret (Peg) who moved away later in the decade.
But in the years when all four of those families were together they developed a warm friendship that was a product of their proximity and similar life situations.
Peg Ulasewicz passed away nearly three years ago and this past Sunday, Mike Stayer, at age 73, lost his fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
But in his passing, Mike’s three surviving friends remembered him and their time together, all using the same descriptive phrases: “wonderful guy, family man, great neighbor.”
“IT WAS A very close-knit neighborhood,” Mike Taylor recalled. “Uke was next door to us and Rich was next door to Mike across the street. We spent a lot of time socializing in each other’s driveway just visiting. It was a wonderful time in our life.”
Back then Taylor was a social studies teacher and for nine years head football coach at Olean High.
“You couldn’t have had a better neighborhood,” said Suchora, who then was a salesman for Conap. “Mike and I were really good friends … I’d known him since high school.”
Ulasewicz added, “ It was just a wonderful neighborhood. We lived there about 12 years. Most of us were teacher-involved people and we had a boatload of kids. Mike had a pool and he was just a great guy to be around.”
After a short stint at Franklinville, Stayer whose bachelor’s and master’s degrees came from St. Bonaventure, taught Phys. Ed. and coached swimming, basketball and football for 30 years in the Allegany-Limestone school, serving as head coach of the latter for six seasons.
“I loved him,” Taylor said of Stayer. “He was high-spirited and constantly wanting to do things. Mike was unique in that he could ask you about 12 questions in 15 seconds and you’d try to answer a couple of them and he would go on and continue a story from there.”
Taylor added, “He spent a lot of time with his own kids but being a teacher and a coach he’d help other kids out all the time. Even after he was diagnosed with ALS, he would go to the Y and could barely walk but kids would come up to him and say, ‘Coach, could you help me with my jump shot?”
“And he would spend time with them … that the kind of guy Mike was.”
Suchora recalled, “We played together in high school, I was a senior and he was a freshman and he was a helluva basketball player … he started as a freshman, he was that good. He was also a good football player as a halfback and good at baseball and softball.
“His passing is sad … I’ll remember the chats we had. We talked a lot about Bona basketball because he was a die-hard.”
To which Ulasewicz added, “Mike was an unbelievable character. He was as funny as hell and as athletic as he could be. Mike was always laughing, loved sports and the local intrigue whether it was school, politics or Bonaventure basketball.
“Plus, he was a very animated spectator at his daughter’s athletic events.”
IN 2019, Stayer was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disorder which results in weakened muscles and deformity. It’s rare — only 20,000 cases annually — is slightly more common in Caucausian males and tends to appear between ages 55-75. There is no cure.
“I noticed over a year ago his speech was kind of slurred,” Suchora said. “I didn’t know what it was, but once he was diagnosed, he really started going downhill.”
Ulasewicz, who along with his late wife taught in and retired from the Olean school system, admitted, “The irony is that for him to get such a debilitating disease, somebody who was so active, was absolutely horrific. Recently, when I wanted to go see him, I was told he was in bad shape, so probably not, and that bothered me.
“But he was suffering and when the mind is going and the body is going that was the worst thing you could do to him, so I think he’s in better hands now.”
To which Taylor, who retired as superintendent of the Genesee Valley School District, concluded, “It got to a point at the end where I would call Betsy and say, ‘I want to come over and see Mike.’ But he was so embarrassed with the condition he was in, he didn’t want to see anybody. That was difficult. It was amazing how fast he declined.”
