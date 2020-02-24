ST. BONAVENTURE — With under eight minutes to play, the game seemed over to the sellout crowd of 5,480 Saturday night at the Reilly Center.
St. Bonaventure, in a game critical to the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball standings, was up 62-46 over Richmond.
And with 50 seconds remaining the Bonnies still had a 10-point cushion.
But 34 ticks later coach Mark Schmidt’s crew was clinging to a 73-71 margin before continued clutch foul-shooting produced a tense 75-71 victory.
The win tied the Bonnies (18-9) and Spiders (20-7) for third place in the conference at 10-4, though Schmidt’s crew now has the edge over Richmond via the head-to-head win in the lone meeting between two of the A-10’s three smallest schools.
Perhaps more significantly, though, is that both St. Bonaventure and Richmond have a two-game lead (not including head-to-head results) over a trio of programs – Duquesne, Saint Louis and Davidson – tied for fifth, with four contests to play.
The reward, of course, is that the top four A-10 finishers avoid not only the play-in games, but also the second round of the conference tournament in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, earning an automatic berth into the quarterfinals.
Saturday’s win was critical for the Bonnies to remain in the Top 4 and hurtful to the Spiders who, coming into that game, were listed as one of the “Last Four In” of the mock NCAA Tournament bracket of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
AFTERWARD, though, Richmond’s Chris Mooney, the A-10’s longest-tenured head coach (15th season), was encouraged by his team’s performance inside the final minute.
“The first thing I said to my kids afterward is that I thought we handled our end-of-the-game situations almost flawlessly,” said Mooney, a Princeton alumnus who favors his alma mater’s precision, ball-control offense. “They only missed two (foul shots in 10 attempts over the last 50 seconds) … and you need for them to cooperate a little bit.
“We got the offensive foul call (a controversial flagrant 1 on Bona’s Bobby Planutis that produced two foul shots and Richmond possession with 35 seconds remaining), which helps. Mark was switching defenses and they were making foul shots so it’s not as if they were coughing it up, so I was really proud of our guys for (coming back in the face of that).”
OF COURSE, this season’s Atlantic 10 race has been unpredictable, at least in the upper half.
Dayton, pegged to finish third and with only one of 28 first-place votes in the preseason poll, is 14-0 in the conference, 25-2 overall, and No. 5 in the country.
Topping that poll with 19 votes was Virginia Commonwealth, which is currently eighth at 7-7.
Davidson, with eight first-place votes, was tabbed for second and is tied for fifth (8-6).
“Obviously, Dayton is so good, it’s really a fight for the next few spots,” Mooney said of the teams bidding for the second (Rhode Island at 11-3) through fourth spots. “I feel like, during the course of the season, you’re so invested in the standings and the games and the stats, but at the end it looks a little bit more like you thought it would.
“But during the season you look and say, ‘How could (that team) lose (to so-and-so)?’ In that respect, Davidson wins here by 30 (actually 29), but loses at (previously winless) St. Joe’s (1-13, by one). You wonder how could that happen?”
MOONEY, in his 15 years at Richmond, has had only four losing campaigns, his first two, and the previous two before this season. But, those back-to-back 13-20 and 12-20 records started murmurs that another sub .500 effort might put him in job jeopardy. Instead, he’s put together what, at worst, will be his third-best season for the Spiders.
So what’s produced the reversal?
“We’re talented … we’re tougher, and our maturity,” Mooney said. “ We’re playing man-to-man defense and being more demanding of our guys as far as their toughness and maturity and that’s been the biggest thing.”
And finally, of course, there was an unserious question about his appearance.
Has anyone ever pointed out that he bears a striking resemblance to actor Judge Reinhold?
“I’ve heard that before,” Mooney said with a laugh, “and, don’t forget, he used to be the handsomest actor in Hollywood.”
