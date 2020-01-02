ORCHARD PARK — At this week’s press conference preceding Saturday afternoon’s wild-card playoff game at Houston, Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked whether he expected the Texans to come after Buffalo’s second-year quarterback, Josh Allen.
“I just think overall, (teams) usually try and exploit young players around the league, whether it’s quarterbacks or other players,” McDermott replied.
That’s code for “You bet your backside they’re going to attack him.”
Allen, in two regular seasons for the Bills, is 15-12 as a starter. But he’s also still trying to convince the fanbase that he’s the franchise QB Buffalo has been seeking since Jim Kelly retired after the 1996 season.
To date, the reviews are mixed.
He’s thrown 30 touchdown passes and been intercepted 21 times with a passer rating of 78.2. In fairness, Kelly, in his 11 seasons with Buffalo, had a career rating of a mere 84.4, though what made his Hall of Fame membership was his leadership and the team’s success.
Allen is still struggling to find himself as an NFL starter. On the upside, his mobility (nearly six yards per carry) is undeniable, having led the league’s quarterbacks this season with nine rushing touchdowns. But any time he runs is fraught with risk, not only from injury but also fumbling. In the 28 games in which Allen has appeared, he’s fumbled 22 times, most of them at the end of runs, only a few during the 66 sacks he’s endured. Miraculously, he’s lost only six of them.
The positive, as it relates to turnovers, is that after being intercepted 19 times in his first 17 games, he’s been picked off only twice in the last 11 starts.
What makes Saturday different, though, is that it will be his first experience in the amped up playoff atmosphere, along with 21 of his teammates.
OF HIS role against Houston, Allen pointed out, “I don’t have to be the best quarterback out there, I have to be the best quarterback for this team to help us win a football game. “Regardless of the circumstances that may go on during the game, I’ve got to lead this team and be able to find a way to win.”
But he added, “It’s the same game we’ve been playing since the beginning of the year. The game of football, the dimensions are the same, we have the same plays that we’ve had in all year.
“We’re not trying to do anything different, not trying to switch up practice routines. You dance with who brung ya. We’ve got to go out there and execute. That’s what it comes down to. We’ve got to be prepared for this team, the things that they can do on defense.”
Allen continued, “I think everybody knows what we’re playing for, it’s win or go home. It’s the playoffs, it’s what we wanted, what we worked for. Now we’ve gotta go out there and play a game on Saturday.
“It’s just trusting the 10 guys on the field with me, understanding I don’t have to do it by myself. We’ve been playing pretty good as of late and taking care of the football. Obviously there’s some things we need to clean up and we’re working our tails off to fix those.”
But what about Buffalo’s lack of offensive identity?
“I think our identity is just trying to figure it out ...figure out a way to win the game,” Allen said. “We’ve been in some tight ones that we’ve pulled through in and we’ve been in some tight ones that we haven’t. Ultimately, that comes down on my shoulders.”
LAST SEASON, in a 20-13 loss at Houston, Allen was hurt late in the third quarter, putting the demonized Nathan Peterman in at QB. His TD pass to Zay Jones actually put Buffalo up, 13-10, with 13 minutes to play. But Peterman also threw a 28-yard pick-six to Jonathan Joseph with 1:34 remaining for the Texans’ winning points.
Before being injured, Allen was 10-of-17 for 84 yards while being sacked twice. He also had four rushes for 20 yards.
“Obviously going through that game there’s not great memories ... no one likes getting hurt,” Allen admitted. “But having the opportunity to have Derek (Anderson) and Matt (Barkley) come in, learning from those two guys, it was a blessing in disguise.
“Having that experience of playing there, seeing a familiar stadium — the crowd’s going to be hyped up a little more being a playoff game — but kind of having a feel for that is experience we can take into the game.
“Going back and looking at our notes from last year — being in the same system that they’ve had — seeing how they may have played me, not saying they’re going to do that again, but I feel like I’m a different player from last year and it’s a different offense, so we have to go out there and control what we can control.”
