ST. BONAVENTURE — There’s a mantra among sports writers covering night games that goes: No matter what … no overtime!
Nothing personal mind you, it’s totally selfish … OT means less writing time on deadline.
So what happened Wednesday night at the Reilly Center before 4,548 fired up fans and a regional television audience?
Of course, the critical Atlantic 10 matchup between St. Bonaventure and Duquesne went to overtime.
Worse, due to the impending severe winter weather, the Times Herald’s print deadline was pushed back by an hour to 11 p.m.
And, worst of all, the Bonnies lost an 81-77 heart-breaker that they seemed to have won in regulation.
WHEN IT was over, Duquesne, 19-8, 9-6 A-10, had won in the RC for the first time in 11 years and the Bonnies (18-10, 10-5), while still in fourth place in the conference — Richmond, with which Bona had been tied for third, last night improved to 21-7, 11-4 with a victory at George Washington — found itself considerably less secure in the final spot to earn a double bye and automatic berth in the conference semifinals.
After Wednesday night’s games, Dayton (25-2, 15-0), ranked third in the country in the Coach’s polll and fourth by AP, has locked up the top seed with Rhode Island (20-6, 12-3) second and Richmond followed by the Bonnies.
With three games to play — Saturday at LaSalle, home with St. Joe’s next Wednesday and at St. Louis nine days from now — St. Bonaventure would seem set to lock its fourth-place position with wins in two of those games as there’s a three-way tie for fifth among Duquesne (with which the Bonnies have split), Davidson (a 29-point winner at the Reilly Center) and Saint Louis, all 9-6.
IT WAS a bad loss for the Bonnies in terms of its effect, though a good game, even as it nullified Bona’s impressive 83-80 win at Pittsburgh earlier this month.
The game couldn’t have been much closer, as Duquesne had a pair of nine-point leads in the first half and the Bonnies were up four twice after intermission, though they never managed to get ahead in the extra session.
But this was in no way like the home defeats by Ohio and Vermont or the roads losses to Siena and Canisius early in the season.
Bona coach Mark Schmidt admitted afterward, “Duquesne made a few more plays than we did … but that’s an awfully good team with some talented players.”
St. Bonaventure put four players in double figures — Osun Osunniyi a career-high 23, Jaren English 15, Kyle Lofton 14 and Dominick Welch 10 — and normally that’s enough. It also won the boards, 47-42.
But both teams missed seven free throws including one by Lofton with 23 seconds remaining in regulation that would have put the Bonnies up by three.
And maybe that’s the toughest part, having the home team lose a game in overtime … with an early deadline.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)