ORCHARD PARK — It was jarring because it was so unlikely and so entirely unexpected.
Sean McDermott might have a lot of skills and strengths as coach of the Bills, but being a quote-machine isn’t one of them.
As with most of his National Football League counterparts, he’s guarded, evasive and cliche-prone when speaking with the press.
No bulletin-board quotes for the opposition.
And so it was late Wednesday morning in McDermott’s media day session.
The question-and-answer exchange started routinely enough.
With Buffalo having made no deals as the NFL trading deadline passed Tuesday afternoon, McDermott was asked if one had even been considered.
“BRANDON AND I had some conversations over the last couple of weeks looking into things, but at the end of the day, we’re going to do things that are in the best interest of this organization … short- and long-term,” he said. “We didn’t find something that would be responsible for us to do. I know a lot of other teams go out there and just do things (but) we’re trying to do things the right way.”
Does the failure to make a move indicate the Bills are satisfied with their personnel?
“It says we’re confident in the guys that we have … we expect them to play well. But, also, to me, it says if there’s not a responsible move for us to make, we’re not going to make it. That’s what we’re here to do,” McDermott said.
Then he added the hammer, “There have been way too many years of irresponsible decision-making (in Buffalo). Let’s just put it that way.”
Irresponsible decision-making?
He certainly wasn’t referencing Bill Polian … those crosshairs were squarely on the chest of former general manager Doug Whaley.
Most of McDermott’s three-year tenure and that of general manager Brandon Beane, who arrived four months later, has been spent trying to divest the Bills of the players Whaley drafted.
The former Steelers executive presided over four drafts (2013-16) and the lone player still on Buffalo’s roster is defensive end Shaq Lawson, the first-rounder three seasons ago.
Gone are the likes Reggie Ragland, Adolphus Washington, Cardale Jones, Jonathan Williams, Ronald Darby, John Miller, Karlos Williams, Nick O’Leary, Cyrus Kouandjio, Preston Brown, Seantrel Henderson, EJ Manuel, Robert Woods, Kiko Alonso and Marquise Goodwin.
But the one name Bills fans will always associate with Whaley is Sammy Watkins.
Buffalo had the ninth pick in the 2014 wide receiver-rich draft and both Whaley and team president Russ Brandon seemed in job jeopardy with team owner Ralph Wilson having passed away and the team for sale.
In what was widely viewed as a desperation trade to try to save his job, Whaley made a deal with Cleveland which sent its first-round draft spot, No. 4 overall, to the Bills in exchange for Buffalo’s choice at No. 9 PLUS a first- and fourth rounder in 2015.
For the record, when Whaley took Watkins, wideouts Mike Evans, Odell Beckham, Brandin Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin were still on the board and all also went in the first round.
Talk about irresponsible decision-making … at least for the price.
Of course, Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Bills and both Whaley and Brandon miraculously kept their jobs.
Watkins?
He’s been a very good, but not elite wideout. In three seasons with Buffalo he missed 11 games due to injury, catching 153 passes for 17 touchdowns. McDermott and Beane then traded him to the Rams who, after a season, dealt him to Kansas City. With L.A. and the Chiefs in nearly 2 ½ campaigns he’s missed seven games injured making 107 catches for 14 TDs.
To be sure, Watkins numbers are good … but not the Julio Jones production he was supposed to provide.
And, without being specific, that was the kind of ill-considered decision McDermott was alluding to.
AS FOR THE Bills declining to make a move Tuesday, he allowed, “Each situation is different. I just know for us, and how we’re trying to do it … some people are going after (players) and doing some things that they feel is right for them (but) we’re going to do what we feel is right for us. In this case we felt that standing pat was the right thing.”
McDermott concluded, “You’ve got to keep a strong eye on where you’re trying to go and how we’re trying to get there. Again, it’s responsible decision-making — doing what’s best for this organization — that’s part of every decision Brandon and I make together.”
And clearly, in his mind, that wasn’t the case with Whaley.
