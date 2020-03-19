Some thoughts on the NFL’s “league season,” the Stefon Diggs trade and Buffalo’s activity in this year’s free agent market:
— The National Football League has taken its share of criticism for not moving the start of its free agency period in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic … and rightly so.
If, for no other reason, it’s a terrible optic for the nation’s most famous sports league at a time when athletics, worldwide, have ground to a halt.
But did you expect anything different?
The NFL knows a coup when it sees one. With a sports-starved public having the suspense of free agent signings the lone news alternative to the impact of COVID-19 on the athletic world makes perfect sense. Fact is, the National Football League’s primary focus is on its bottom line. Some free exposure without competition as virtually every other sport lies dormant is hard to resist.
Do you think the addition of a 17th regular season game in 2021 is a reward for the players? If so, hang on to your 8-track tapes in case they return to popularity.
Pro football exacts a tremendous physical toll from dramatically increased vulnerability to CTE to the reality of using a walker at age 50.
In the six years from 1988, Buffalo’s first appearance in the AFC Championship Game, to the 1993 season and its last Super Bowl appearance, the Bills appeared in 16 playoff games … another full season.
The seemingly owner-favoring Collective Bargaining Agreement, just approved by the Player’s Association – good until 2030 no less – barely passed. A 17th game was one of the biggest issues with most of the younger players, aware of the 3½-year average NFL career, voting for it while most veterans of 5-or-more years said “uh-uh” in the balloting.
– THE STEFON Diggs trade has already sparked debate.
Buffalo acquired the elite wideout plus a seventh-round draft pick from the Vikings for this year’s first-, fourth- and fifth-round picks and a fourth rounder next year.
In fairness, this wasn’t anything close to the incomprehensible Texans/Cardinals deal. In that, one Houston sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, one of the NFL’s Top 3 at his position, and a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, who started 10 games, combined, in the 2017 and ‘19 seasons, plus second- and fourth-round draft picks.
Still there are those who wonder if the Bills gave up too much for Diggs and others who fear his reputation as a diva might undermine his relationship with third-year quarterback Josh Allen.
As for the price, it’s a bit steep. But, with the Bills having nine draft choices and general manager Brandon Beane insisting that not all of them would make the 53-man roster, Buffalo had some extra collateral. As it is, he still has seven draft selections, one each in Rounds 2-5, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Then, too, with their first-round pick at No. 22, there’s no guarantee the college wideout they coveted would be available. And there are plenty of first-round wide receivers who have been busts. In Diggs, the Bills get a proven skilled receiver who runs great routes and is a certified deep threat.
But the question of his attitude is more concerning.
For the past two years, Diggs’ quarterback was Kirk Cousins. In 31 regular season starts he went 18-12-1 with 56 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions, a 70 percent completion percentage and 103 passer rating.
His new QB, Allen, has started 27 games the last two seasons, going 15-12 with 30 TD tosses and 21 picks. His completion percentage is 56 though last season’s 59 percent ranked 32nd in the NFL. His two-season passer rating is 78.2, but last year it improved to 85.3 and ranked 24th in the league.
Both had similar protection, Cousins enduring 68 sacks, Allen 66 in four fewer starts.
Clearly, the Bills made the trade to enhance the third-year QBs weapons – wideouts Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley, tight end Dawson Knox and running back Devin Singletary – and, with Tom Brady having left the Patriots, many early predictions see Buffalo winning the AFC East.
But it depends on Allen taking a major step up, passing-wise, from his first two seasons. And, if he still struggles, Diggs, who complained so much about a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback that he was traded to the Bills, doesn’t figure to hold back if he isn’t targeted enough or sees too many uncatchable balls.
– Buffalo’s big personnel splash was the Diggs trade while their initial foray into free agency was understated, focusing on needs rather than names.
The Bills lost two free agent defensive linemen to three-year $30 million contracts as end Shaq Lawson went to Miami and tackle Jordan Phillips left for Arizona.
Thus, Buffalo signed three players to fill the void, two of them from Carolina. End Mario Addison figures to bid for Lawson’s job while former teammate Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson (Seattle), both tackles, will challenge for Phillips’ spot.
With the retirement of strongside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, whose leadership will be missed even more than his on-field contribution, the Bills signed A.J. Klein, another former Panther, who started the last three seasons in New Orleans.
Finally, Buffalo, desperate to upgrade its special teams, re-signed running back Taiwan Jones, who played last season with Houston, and reserve linebacker Tyler Matakevich from the Steelers.
