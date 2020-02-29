I first met Chris Henzel in the winter of 1973.
The Times Herald had just hired me away from Bradford’s WESB radio to join the sports department while Chris was the paper’s advertising director but also moonlighted calling high school hoops on WHDL, the Olean AM station owned by the TH corporation.
One night we were both working the same game and, after hearing his deep, resonant broadcast from a few feet away, I told him, only half-joking, “If I had your voice, I might have stayed in radio …”
We became immediate friends, as not only did we work in the same building, but also Chris was a huge Bills, Braves and Sabres fan. And since my beat was covering the first two — back then we didn’t do much in-person reporting on the hockey team — we talked a lot about Buffalo pro sports including his former favorite NFL team, the Browns, for whom WHDL was a broadcast network member for years.
He also loved college basketball and enjoyed telling the story about his freshman season on the Alfred University team and its two games against St. Bonaventure, featuring Bob Lanier and Billy Kalbaugh. Chris was the Saxons’ undersized center playing against the eventual 1970 NBA No. 1 overall draft pick, who had him by nearly 10 inches. Those were the days when Bonnie fans excitedly watched the prelim but often didn’t stick around for the varsity match-up. He admitted the game at the Reilly Center, the first one ever played at Bona’s on-campus arena, was an unadulterated blowout. But he took pride in the fact that the freshman Bonnies “won by only eight” at Alfred later in the season.
Sadly, our 48-year friendship ended Wednesday when Chris passed away, at age 71, from organ failure.
THE FIRST 15 years we worked together, the Times Herald was a family-owned newspaper under the stewardship of the Fitzpatricks, Chris being the grandson of universally-respected publisher E. Boyd Fitzpatrick.
But in 1988, the TH was sold to Thomson, a Canadian chain.
Chris remained in his advertising position for two more years, but he eventually admitted the transition from the former “family” atmosphere to corporate ownership was difficult, and he left the paper to manage rental properties in the area.
Yet while he was stimulated by his new business, Chris missed the camaraderie and the team work he had created in his department while generating impressive ad revenue for the TH.
Of course, our friendship never changed, and as he watched the newspaper industry struggle nationwide, he came to realize he’d probably left the business at the right time.
ODDLY, our kinship had a seasonal element.
It’s no secret that Chris had become sort of a de facto bookmaker to his circle of friends. Oh, it wasn’t hardcore sports gambling — which, ironically, is now legal at New York state casinos — but rather a vehicle for verbal jabs ... a sort of wagering fantasy league.
From college and pro football in the fall through March Madness in early April, we talked several times a week. Then there was a lull of four months until his pride-and-joy, the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament.
Chris didn’t start it — this August, the area’s premier match-play event will stage its 84th renewal — but he took it over, running it from his father, John R., in the mid-1970s.
After the paper was sold and it stopped sponsoring the Men’s Amateur, Chris asked if I would continue to cover it for the TH, which I happily did. And though it’s been 32 years, since the paper’s involvement, older participants still call the tournament “The Times Herald.”
He stopped playing in the Men’s Amateur when taking over administration from his dad, realizing his most important role was ensuring the tourney’s continued future.
He, and his tournament committee, saw the Men’s Amateur as far more than a high-profile sports event.
In 2000, they began a fundraising affiliation with two not-for-profit agencies close to Chris’ heart: Home Care & Hospice and the Rehabilitation Center.
In the 20 years since, the Men’s Amateur has donated $336,000 split between them.
In addition, it has paid the tournament entry fee for the 10 top qualifiers from the Penn-York Junior Golf League as well as honoring Chris’ dad’s memory with the John R. Henzel Memorial Scholarship, a $500 stipend to a college freshman-to-be golfer, that began 23 years ago.
THIS HASN’T been the happiest of three weeks for me. Four times in that span I’ve written columns about friends who have passed away. Revisiting the lives of Jim Barillo, Don Haskins, Thom Randolph and Chris Henzel in print gives a tug at the emotions.
Jim, a renowned golf instructor, I got to know as part of being a sports writer. But the other three were former co-workers I knew for at least 32 years.
I’ll miss them all, of course, but particularly Chris, whom I knew for nearly a half century and whose friendship lasted far beyond our days at the Times Herald.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)