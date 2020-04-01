Yeah, it’s April Fools Day, but April 1 is no joke to golfers.
That’s the target date for virtually every area course to open, though for some adventurous types, once the snow is gone and it’s not cold enough to wear a parka, they try to get out for a few holes weeks earlier.
But that dynamic has changed in this era of coronavirus.
The decision was easy in Pennsylvania.
Governor Tom Wolf decreed that courses in his state were to be closed during the pandemic … period.
That means the facilities at Bradford (Pine Acres and Pennhills), Smethport, Coudersport and Kane, in the southern half of the Twin Tiers, are shuttered until further notice.
IT’S DIFFERENT, and admittedly confusing, in New York.
Salamanca’s Elkdale Country Club is closed until the COVID-19 threat is over. St. Bonaventure, which would have opened today, has postponed its season start until May 1 with the caveat that it might be closed even longer. Ellicottville’s Holiday Valley, Wellsville and Franklinville’s Ischua Valley country clubs and courses at Bolivar, Rushford (Allegheny Hills) and Belfast (Six-S) are also on hold.
Birch Run and Bartlett Country Club, a private course, have had some rounds played but under the restrictive guidelines of the New York State Golf Association.
The NYSGA says, according to the Governor’s office’s interpretation of Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order: “New York golf courses are allowed to remain open but must implement all Center for Disease Control and state mandated guidelines, and promote safe, social distancing. There is to be no access to pro shops, locker rooms, indoor facilities and restaurants/bars (unless for take-out purposes only).”
Social distancing on a golf course includes:
- Staying at least 6 feet away from others
- No shaking hands before or after playing
- Leaving the flagstick in the hole
- No using rakes, ball washers and coolers from the course
- No sharing clubs or other equipment
- Golf carts limited to one person
Those rules have been applied at both Birch Run and Bartlett CC.
But Danny Kaye, a former pro at both Elkdale and Bartlett and now co-owner of the Birch Run course with brother Greg, admits the rules to play, “seem to change every day.”
“We’re allowed to operate and let people play as long as they keep 6-feet apart,” Danny said, “and they walk … we don’t allow carts.
“But I also can’t permit them in the clubhouse (restaurant, bar and pro shop) to use the restroom, I don’t even know if I’m allowed to have a port-a-john.”
He added, “We raise the cups (above the hole) so that the ball doesn’t actually go in and players aren’t allowed to touch the flagstick. There are no rakes in the sand traps. Our (driving) range is closed and the clubhouse and its facilities are locked down.
“Other than me and Greg, there are no employees except the guy who mows the greens because if they weren’t cut they’d be destroyed. We’re doing everything they want us to do. But even with all that, you worry about (the disease and observing the rules).”
THE SITUATION is a bit different at St. Bonaventure.
Steve Campbell, as part of his Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations duties, also manages the golf course.
“Our situation is unique,” he said. “The course is part of the university, which is currently closed, and there are strict rules about how many staff people can even be on campus.
“But beyond that, the rules (of play) which have to be followed are even more complicated here … our golf clubhouse is still under construction. With the course closed we’re planning on pro-rating the fees already paid by our members and we’re delaying taking new memberships until it reopens.”
However, even courses open to limited play have unexpected issues.
“I was talking to Ryan Swanson (Bona’s golf coach) the other day and he’s co-owner of a course in Chautauqua County (Pinehurst in Westfield),” Campbell said. “He’s had some play, but he’s not allowed to have any face-to-face transactions, either cash or credit card. But he can take a credit card over the phone where there’s no physical interaction.
“If you have members, you can just mark down their rounds, but how do you make that work for somebody who shows up and wants to play a few holes? It’s a tough time for the golf business.”
And most everybody else, for that matter.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)