ORCHARD PARK — Well, it’s not as if the sky is falling … but Bills fans are suddenly wondering if it might.
Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Ravens at New Era Field considerably tightened the wild-card playoff race in the AFC.
There’s no disgrace in losing to an 11-2 North Division leader whose win streak has stretched to nine straight. It’s what happened in yesterday’s other games that has become problematic.
Oddly, the best result happened ahead of Buffalo as New England (10-3) lost at home to Kansas City (9-4), meaning the Bills are still alive to win the AFC East. But, with three games to play, in order to pull it off, they would likely have to win out … next Sunday night at Pittsburgh, Saturday Dec. 21 at New England and home for the season finale against the Jets.
The Pats, with a one-game lead plus the advantage of a head-to-head win, would have to lose at least twice, to the Bills, and either at Cincinnati (1-12) or home against the Dolphins (3-10), or both.
Hence, Buffalo’s most sure path to the playoffs, by far, is earning a wild card.
However, yesterday afternoon its lead shrunk.
Three teams in the conference are 8-5, with the Broncos’ emphatic upset of the Texans at Houston and Tennessee manhandling the Raiders in Oakland, there’s a tie atop the AFC South. Clearly Buffalo is rooting for Houston to win its division because it has a one-game lead plus a head-to-head victory over the Titans.
The third 8-5 team is Pittsburgh which makes next Sunday night’s game against the Steelers at Heinz Field of crucial importance. If Buffalo loses, it falls behind coach Mike Tomlin’s team in the wild-card race.
If you’re wondering, the Titans and Texans meet each other home-and-home twice in the last three weeks, In Week 16, Houston’s other game is at Tampa Bay (6-7) while Tennessee hosts New Orleans (10-3).
Besides meeting the Bills, the Steelers close the season at the Jets and at Baltimore.
THAT’S WHAT made Buffalo’s loss to Baltimore, albeit one of the NFL’s elite teams, so punitive.
Coach Sean McDermott pooh-poohed any perception that losing to a team favored by six points, by only a touchdown, was a moral victory even with a chance to tie or win on the final possession.
“No,” he said. “Where we are as an organization, the way we’ve built this thing, the progress we’ve made ...our mindset is to go win the football game … to win every game.
“Maybe the first year (it was different), possibly, but where we are now, in the mindset of our organization, we expect to win … especially we expect to win these games late in the year.”
He admitted, “It was a great environment out there … it’s been a long time since that type of environment has been around here and I’m happy for the fans (excitement). But I’m also disappointed that we lost the football game. We didn’t get the result we were looking for … there are no moral victories.”
Quarterback Josh Allen agreed, “It hurts losing at home, we never want to do that, we want to defend our dirt.”
As guard Jon Feliciano summed it up, “All losses suck … we’re 9-4 and now we play on Sunday Night Football next week and the Steelers have been rolling and they’re fighting for a playoff spot.”
And, suddenly, so are the Bills.
