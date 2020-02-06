ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s been a season of streaks for Mark Schmidt’s St. Bonaventure basketball team.
There was that 1-4 start back in November when his young Bonnies were just getting to know each other … a circumstance merely complicated by the loss of 6-foot-10 difference-maker Osun Osunniyi, one of four sophomore starters, to a knee injury.
When he returned, the Bonnies promptly went on a seven-game win streak.
A loss at Buffalo ended the non-conference season.
Then came the Atlantic 10 schedule and the Bonnies went into full streak mode.
It started with four straight victories, followed by three consecutive losses to the A-10 elite. Now it’s won three in a row, including last night’s 72-47 triumph over George Washington before 4,354 witnesses at the Reilly Center.
In so doing, Osunniyi extended his own streak as Bona is now 14-0 when he plays at least 18 minutes, 1-6 in the seven games he missed (four due to the knee, three from a concussion) and 0-2 when he’s saw 17 minutes of action or fewer.
AND AGAINST GW, Osunniyi’s 16 points (8-of-11 shooting) and seven boards contributed to an important Atlantic 10 victory for the Bonnies.
With the conference schedule barely past the midway point, their hopes of finishing first or second are pretty well fading as Dayton (9-0) and Rhode Island (9-1) have a sizeable cushion over a gaggle of teams battling for third. After all, Bona has already lost to both the Flyers and Rams.
But, last night’s win pushed St. Bonaventure into a tie for third with Duquesne at 7-3 with Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth (6-3) a half-game back and Saint Louis (6-4) a full game behind.
And now, while the Bonnies’ goal is still winning the conference, the reward for finishing third or fourth is substantial. Teams that are in the A-10’s top four not only skip the first (play-in) round, but also the second round of the conference tournament, earning an automatic bye into the quarterfinals and a six-day break before playing a game in Brooklyn’s Barclay Center.
SCHMIDT, though, isn’t ready to talk about playoff seeding, even with his Bonnies tied for third with eight games still to play.
“It’s way too early to think about that,” he said. “There are eight games left (for Bona, Rhode Island, Duquesne and Saint Louis) or nine (for Dayton, Richmond, VCU and Davidson, 5-4) and a lot of things can happen over that span … injuries or (other situations).”
Upsets for example.
Last night, Duquesne went to St. Louis and beat the Billikens, 82-68, to complete the season sweep. On Saturday afternoon (3 o’clock) at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center, the Bonnies will play the Dukes in a very significant A-10 game. Duquesne’s home court, the Palumbo Center, is being renovated and the team will have used five different home courts this season.
Ironically, Schmidt coached Robert Morris for six seasons before taking the St. Bonaventure job in 2007.
“We have to take care of our business,” he said of the upcoming slate. “We have eight tough games left and our goal is to finish as high as we can in the conference and our goal is to make it to the NCAA Tournament.”
BUT THAT doesn’t stop Bonnie fans from dissecting the schedule and extrapolating the conference seeding.
Saturday is the first of two games against Duquesne with the Dukes coming to the RC, Feb. 26. There are also home-and-homes with 0-9 Saint Joseph’s (Feb. 11 in Philadelphia; home finale March 4). Rounding out Bona’s slate are Davidson and Richmond (Feb. 14 and 22 at the RC, respectively) at LaSalle (Feb. 29) and at Saint Louis (March 4).
Of course, one reason Bona fans are so upbeat about the remainder of the schedule is that six of those games are in February — four of them at the Reilly Center — and the last three seasons the Bonnies are 16-2 during that month, home-and-away.
