The elephant-in-the-room question was coming, it was just a matter of when.
Finally, late in Thursday’s one hour-plus session with the team’s media via Zoom teleconferencing, Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane fielded the query.
Is the 2020 NFL season in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic?
“I just don’t know,” he offered, acknowledging the possibility. “I wouldn’t want to comment either way because I’m not in the know enough. I’ve just been focusing on the Buffalo Bills, and paying attention to the governors and the leaders of our country.
“There’s too many unknowns to make decisions. You see some of these major sporting events being canceled. So of course, every option to me is on the table. But I’m an optimist too. I’m going to think positive and hope that there is some type of season.”
To be sure, the National Football League has taken its share of criticism for its “business as usual” approach. The draft remains as scheduled — April 23-25 — with the major change being that instead of its usual festive format, set this year in Las Vegas, teams will make their selections remotely to a central location to adhere to Center for Disease Control guidelines.
The other change is that the upcoming season’s schedule, which would normally be released the week before the draft, will now take place on May 9.
AS FOR what he’s heard about the draft, Beane said, “The league is still going through some things as to what the setup is going to be. There’s a lot floating around. Some people say it’s 10 people (on site), some say two people. By Monday, we’re going to have a final answer of where our draft will be, but we’ve got options if we can’t do it at the (Bills) facility.”
He added, “I’m just taking it one day at a time with any unknowns. I know there’s all sorts of things out there … people speculating even on the college game maybe there’s no season, NFL maybe.
“Everyone would love to get back to normal, but right now, this crisis and the health of our country and our world is No. 1. My focus right now is what’s in front of me and that’s the draft. When we get done with that, maybe I’ll dig in a little deeper and see where things are on May 1 … then June 1, but we’re going to be ready for all scenarios.”
OF COURSE, the draft is dramatically impacted.
“This is definitely different,” Beane said. “I feel like our scouts have done a great job of talking about who these guys were. We did have the Combine. So we had our formals, but we also try and get around to some of the guys (of interest). I can’t get around them all, but I tried to spread things out so I feel like we got to know some of them.
“The next step is doing whatever video conference you use. We’re trying to do those in lieu of these 30 visits and I think that’s helping. Is it the same as bringing a guy in your building or going on campus and being able to take him out to dinner, getting him in a meeting room? Probably not, but it’s equal, across the (board), everybody’s dealing with the same thing.”
And one of them is getting more information on potential draftees.
“Medically, character ... there’s still some guys we see the physical play on the field looks good, but we’re trying to close as many loops as we can, through our medical staff making calls to trainers, doctors,” Beane said. “Especially, the bigger medical concerns … anybody that was supposed to come back to the rechecks, or non-combine guys.
“Our guys are working to get some answers from schools where these guys were that were not invited to the combine. Is there some loops that we can’t close? If we can’t, those would probably be guys that might slide a little bit for us. Maybe I’m not as comfortable in the second, third round, but I’d be a little more comfortable in the fourth, fifth or beyond.”
OF COURSE, as with most everybody, COVID-19 caught pro sports by surprise.
“We’re at the combine five, six weeks ago, and I don’t think anybody saw this coming,” Buffalo’s third-year GM said. “It seemed like it was a distant problem. We go to the Combine, I was traveling to pro days and then literally things just started changing, not by the hour but by the minute.
“We went from going to pro days to three hours later I was getting all my guys off the road and trying to figure out how I was getting back home. It stinks.”
Especially the logistical nightmare.
“We’ve been using a lot of Zoom,” Beane said. “For a week everybody just kind of went in a hole and tried to do their job watching film getting ready for the draft or free agency.
“Since then, I’ve been trying to schedule weekly meetings with various people … my sports science and medical team, my strength department ... talking about if we don’t have an offseason program. All the different things that we have to plan for the unknown.”
He added, “We’ve got to be ready to either draft in somebody’s house or else our facility. We’ve got to be ready to conduct some type of offseason program, whether it’s remote or not. We still have to plan for, even if we don’t have an offseason program, to go to training camp at some point and be ready to roll.
“The challenge within our organization is to find competitive advantage. All 32 (teams) are dealing with this. We’ve been trying to keep people knowing we’re taking a positive approach to this and that we’re going to come out stronger on the other side.”
Beane emphasized, “I’m confident in our process. I’m confident in the work we do in the fall. I know there was some talk about pushing the draft back. We’re happy to draft whenever. We know the timeline, we never thought it would be moved. We’ve scheduled everything, even though we’ve had to do things differently. I’m very confident that we’re still going to find very good players with the seven draft picks that we currently own.”
Then, too, with the draft, Beane has had a source of focus that most currently-idled pro sports don’t enjoy.
“I’m thankful for it,” Beane said. “I’m a guy that’s stressed when I’m not stressed. I don’t want to watch the TV news 24 hours or sit on my phone or read. Work has been a good distraction for me and my staff to focus on what’s hitting us in the face right now. I’ll probably be a little bit sad when the draft’s over, because I don’t know what the next distraction will be or where our country will be at that point. But I’m looking forward to the next three weeks.
“I know everybody’s ready to get life back to normal, but this is bigger than sports. We’ve all got to do the right thing and social distance and flatten the curve and all the things that everybody’s saying to do. As hard as it is, I think it’ll pay off in the end and I look forward to that day when we get past it
