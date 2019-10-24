ORCHARD PARK — The betting line is giving a lot of Bills fans pause.
Off to a 5-1 start, Buffalo owns the second-best record in the American Football Conference and will host the desperate 3-4 Eagles on Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.
So what’s the spread?
Bills by 1 ½ points. In other words, on a neutral field Philadelphia would be favored as playing at home usually means a 2, 3-point edge to an NFL team.
Thus, many of the Buffalo faithful are wondering what Las Vegas has against their team. But while oddsmakers post the line, ultimately it’s mostly set by the bettors. Ideally, the spread is one that will evenly split the wagers with the bookmakers earning their money from the fee charged to the losers.
Clearly, in the minds of the betting public, despite the disparity in records, the Eagles, who won the Super Bowl less than 20 months ago, remain a dangerous opponent despite a rash of injuries to their starters, especially on defense.
Worse, they’re coming off an embarrassing 37-10 loss Sunday night in Dallas, yet are still only a game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East.
THE BEST news for Philadelphia on Wednesday was the return of starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby (hamstring), the former Bill, and Jalen Mills (foot), though No. 3 corner and nickel back, Avante Maddox (concussion protocol) will still be out due to his corollary neck injury.
Two other starting defenders, middle linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), another former Bill, and tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), are likely a game away from returning. And a second tackle, Hassan Ridgeway (ankle), just went on injured reserve.
Two offensive starters also don’t figure to play against the Bills as wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is likely out until Week 10 and tackle Jason Peters (knee), a third former Bill, probably won’t return this week. In addition, veteran third-down back Darren Sproles is likely to be out several more games with a quad injury.
Yet, despite all that, the Eagles visit the Bills in what, for all intents, is a toss-up game.
AND THAT’S no surprise to Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
“Especially coming off the loss that they just had … a hard loss. I’m sure they have a lot of pride and they’re going want to redeem themselves for sure,” he said of the defeat in Texas.
And coach Sean McDermott is well aware that the Bills are facing a quality, if banged up, opponent.
“They’ve got a veteran team with a lot of experience up front,” he said. “They do a really good job with their offensive line play. They’re well-coached. They’ve got an experienced quarterback (Carson Wentz) and experienced players (running back Jordan Howard, wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz) around him.
“Defensively, they’ve got a front that’s two-deep and really any defensive coordinator in the league would love to have any one of them just in terms of how deep they are. With their secondary (they have safety) Malcolm Jenkins and what he brings to the table. He’s an extremely smart player, does a lot of coordinating of what they do back there and I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”
BUT FRAZIER is particularly wary of Philadelphia’s attack.
“They have a really good quarterback and a really good scheme that can stretch your defense in a lot of different ways,” he said. “I know (there are) some injuries right now … I’m not sure how many of those guys will be back for our game. But it’s a good offense and a good coaching staff. I know Doug (Pederson, head coach) from his days when we were in Philly together and it’s an offense that can be explosive.
“They’re more than capable of scoring a lot of points and moving the football. They have a tight end who’s as good as there is in his league, so we’ll have to be right (defensively) come Sunday.”
And the betting line reflects just that.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)