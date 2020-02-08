Poise, toughness molded Gigliotti into BHS’s scoring leader

BRADFORD, Pa. — Tyler Gigliotti had put together plenty of similar performances during his four-year career at Bradford.
Last season, in the District 9 Class AAAA title game, Gigliotti scored 30 of his team’s 61 points in an eventual two-point loss to Clearfield.
This year, there was his 41-point performance in double overtime against Olean at St. Bonaventure University to give the Owls their first IAABO championship in 15 years.
So, perhaps it was only fitting that on a night where he needed 25 points to become the all-time leading scorer in program history, Gigliotti once again dominated on the offensive end and nearly willed his team to a victory over DuBois, arguably the best boys team in D9 this year.
And after he secured the record — which he reached by knocking down a 3-pointer in front of his own bench with 2:47 to play in the third quarter — the senior went on to score nine more times in the game to finish with 35 points.
And now, that previous record of 1,376 points — a mark that was held by Doug Fee for 33 years — belongs to Gigliotti with 1,388 tallies.
“It’s definitely a great accomplishment,” Gigliotti told The Era on Wednesday. “It’s been a goal of mine for awhile and I guess it really came into focus the beginning of junior year knowing how many points I had then and knowing what I could do based on my sophomore year. It was a long time coming and I’m just glad I got it.”
For Brian Hobbs, who has been Gigliotti’s coach for each of the past four seasons, the records that he’s broken have not been the result of talent alone, but also his passionate work ethic.
“All in all, he’s the player he is because of who he is,” Hobbs said. “He has that mentality to put in extra time and when he is putting that in it’s at 100 percent. There’s no going through the motions. He’s focused, he’s dialed in and he’s going to fix it if it’s off.”
GIGLIOTTI’S big night against the Beavers broke a three-decade reign by Fee as the school’s all time scoring leader.
Fee spent his four years playing for the Owls under coach Ed McGuire, guiding Bradford to two-straight D9 Class AAAA championships over Clearfield and DuBois in 1986 and 1987.
Jerry Pattison, who played with Fee for three of those seasons, and has served as one of Bradford’s assistant coaches for all four of Gigliotti’s years in an Owl uniform, said that he can’t help but think of Fee when he watches Gigliotti play.
“I thought about that question and here’s the weirdest answer: Doug is 6-foot-6, Tyler is 5-9ish, 5-10 but they had the same game,” Pattison noted. “Which is awesome because Doug had just a straight stroke and could shoot the ball. Teams would always tend to put their big man on Doug and he would just walk them outside and shoot.
“And then you watch Gigs operate inside and even though there is such a big disparity in their heights, their game is so similar.”
Gigliotti was effusive in his praise of Pattison and all of his coaches that have guided him since he first started hooping in third grade with the Bradford Youth Basketball League.
“By fifth grade I knew it was something that I loved doing and wanted to continue to do,” Gigliotti said. “Coach Terwilliger, BYBL coach Atterbury helped and coach Jim Carroll was really one of the coaches that was one of my better coaches that really pushed me and told me what I needed to do.
“Coaches Hobbs, Pattison, Bell (at BAHS) and the newer coaches like coach Gooden, coach Dennis, coach Blatchley, they all contributed a major part of my game and keeping me in it.”
Gigliotti and Hobbs also credited the help from former longtime Bradford Owls coach Dave Fuhrman, who works with Gigliotti in the summer, for helping to further develop his game.
“(Tyler) really accepts being a player and he makes himself very coachable,” Hobbs said. “When you have a player that has those qualities, you know you have a special one.”
OF COURSE, Gigliotti’s game has grown substantially since he was inserted into the Owls’ starting lineup just a few weeks into his freshman campaign.
His sophomore season, Gigliotti averaged 14.6 points per game and teamed up with backcourt mate Deondre Terwilliger to form a dynamic duo that guided the Owls to a 14-9 record and a share of the D9 league title. His junior year, taking on the primary scoring role in the offense, Gigliotti averaged 18.2 points and was named a Big 30 All-Star. And this year — so far his best yet — Gigliotti is averaging over 21 points and has scored fewer than 10 points just once.
What’s been his biggest improvement since those early games in a Bradford uniform?
“I would say my composure in the situation,” Gigliotti said. “Looking back on it and how much I’ve grown in the four years, composure helped me with scoring and creating more open looks.”
Added Hobbs, “He really finds gaps and finds the basket and he’s deceivingly quick. I don’t think enough people understand how quick he is.
“Comments from (opposing) coaches just makes you feel really lucky that he’s with you and not with them.”
Pattison certainly notices that same poise and composure from Gigliotti, particularly when he drives into the paint and finds himself squaring up against some much taller defenders.
“He gets inside and gets in there with the trees and he’s patient, takes his time and drop-steps and pivots and finishes like a post player,” Pattison said.
And that toughness is one of the things that’s impressed both his teammates and coaches alike. Gigliotti leads the team in charges taken this year, according to Pattison, which includes suffering a busted lip while attempting to draw a charge during last Friday’s win against Wellsville.
“That’s a tough-guy stat. Here’s the kid that’s the leading scorer in Bradford history and he took it right in the lip and takes a charge and doesn’t even think twice about it,” Pattison said.
Now sitting at 1,388 career points and with three regular season contests and at least one postseason game remaining, Gigliotti still has plenty of time to build upon his newly set record.
As it currently stands, Bradford and Clearfield are going to be the only two AAAA teams to enter the D9 tournament this year, meaning the two schools are on a collision course to meet in the championship game for a third straight year.
And while the individual success this year — including Gigliotti scoring his 1,000th career point against Otto-Eldred in December — has been nice, he has his sights set on those bigger team goals that include enacting some revenge on the Bison.
“He has that one thing that is kind of unfinished business,” Hobbs said. “We were able to win the IAABO this year and that was a step in the right direction and he’s had his individual success with scoring 1,000 and now breaking the record.
“But he’s hungry for district playoffs and wants to be there in the championship game with that opportunity.”
(Anthony Sambrotto, the Bradford Era sports editor, can be reached at asambrotto@bradfordera.com)