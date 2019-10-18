Win and you’re in: that’s the message from Olean High football coach Phil Vecchio to his Huskies.
Technically, the Huskies (3-3, 2-1) don’t need a win to make the playoffs, due to point differential tiebreakers, but beating Lackawanna tonight at Bradner Stadium would guarantee Olean’s berth in the postseason as the second seed out of Section 6 Class B-3. So that’s all Vecchio wants his team to know tonight. If Lackawanna wins, it would create a three-way tie for second with Olean and Depew also at 2-2, coming down to point differential between the three teams.
“I just told our guys that we need to win to get in, but that’s not entirely true,” Vecchio said. “There is a scenario (if we lose), but I’d rather not have them know that. Because if we win, we’re in, and that’s what we’re going by.
“We’ve actually had a pretty good practice all this week. They seem to be more focused, they seem to be appreciating the situation. They seem more calm. Maybe they’re getting into their roles and responsibilities a bit better on the gameplan. So I’ve been pretty happy with the couple days of practice that we’ve had.”
Lackawanna (3-3) hopes to stop a three-game losing streak (coinciding with an injury to quarterback De’Marion Johnson) after a 3-0 start.
“They have an excellent tailback who’s just a junior,” Vecchio said of the Steelers’ Jeremi’yha Presley. “He played against us last year. He has almost 700 yards rushing (683) this year. He’s their guy. He gets the ball probably 20 times a game. We have to do a really good job on him.”
— Several other New York Big 30 teams have clinched playoff berths, but can improve their seeding this weekend. Bolivar-Richburg, which visits Perry tonight, can finish as high as fourth or fifth in the Section 5 Class D playoffs, but no lower than sixth.
Randolph (4-2, 2-1) visits Clymer/Sherman/Panama (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday for a chance at the second seed in Section 6 Class D. The game’s winner will host the teams’ meeting in two weeks for the Class D semifinals.
After clinching a playoff berth, Allegany-Limestone (3-3, 3-2) plays host to Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (2-4, 2-3) with the third or fourth seed out of Section 6 Class C South on the line. An A-L loss would create a three-way tie for the final two spots, with Fredonia also at 3-3.
“Either way, with a win or a loss, we’re either a three or a four,” Gators coach Tom Callen said. “We don’t want to go into the playoffs on a loss. We want to go in on a high note, we want to go on a winning streak, don’t want to lose this game, especially on Senior Night.
“They want to make this last game at home special. We will not be getting a playoff home game, but this’ll be the last time they play on this field so I’m sure they’ll want to go out on a high note.”
— Portville (6-1, 5-1) already received a forfeit from Gowanda/Pine Valley due to a lack of available players and will be the second seed out of C South.
Pioneer (5-1, 3-1) plays host to Springville (0-6) for a non-league game. The Panthers have already clinched a playoff spot as the second seed out of Section 6 Class B1.
— Generations of Salamanca football players, coaches, teachers and alumni were invited to make one last trip to see the Warriors on the old Veterans Memorial Park field tonight.
The Warriors (3-3) play host to Franklinville/Ellicottville (6-0) in the regular season finale. It’ll be the penultimate game on the old grass field, as the Warriors are likely to host a playoff game next week as the No. 4 seed in Class D, but the last regular season game there. When the Warriors return in 2021, it’ll be on an all-new turf as part of a major renovation.
It’s also Homecoming and Senior Night for the Warriors. Anticipating a big crowd, the school will open the back gate off of Front Ave for additional parking.
Dubbed “Pack the Park,” Salamanca will invite all alumni to take the field during halftime for photos via drone overhead.
Warriors coach Chad Bartoszek, formerly of F/E, hopes a big crowd gives his team a boost, and hopes they can compete better than they did against two other strong teams, Portville and Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
“We are celebrating it as the last game, the last regular season game,” Bartoszek said. “We’re supposed to get a lot of alumni back and I think having that home game, it’ll bring back quite a few of the alumni.
“This particular team, we just want to improve from what we did against some of the other good teams. We’ve got to have a good showing and compete out there. We didn’t really compete real well against Portville and CSP. We’ve got to show a little bit of that fight. Hopefully some of that other motivation will help us out a little bit.”