LANCASTER — The Pioneer wrestling team finished fifth out of eight teams in the Section 6 Division 2 Duals on Saturday.
The Panthers lost their opening match, in the championship quarterfinals, 41-25 to Newfane. Pioneer won its next two duals in the consolation bracket, beating Depew, then Fredonia, 38-34. Newfane again faced Pioneer in the consolation final and beat the Panthers 40-34.
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley won the tournament, going 3-0 and defeating runner-up Iroquois 42-27.
NON-LEAGUE
Salamanca’s Ellis wins at Ripley TournamentRIPLEY — Salamanca’s Trevor Ellis won the 126-pound bracket on Saturday, going 3-0 at the Ripley Tournament.
Ellis won a 9-2 decision over Brighton’s Lucas Mark for the championship. Also for the Warriors, Norman Green went 2-1 in finishing second at 113.
The Warriors were 11th of 15 teams with 52 points.
Walsh, Kulp lead Huskies in Tool City Tourney
MEADVILLE, Pa. — Olean/Allegany-Limestone’s Conner Walsh finished fourth in the 220-pound bracket of Meadville High School’s Tool City Tournament.
Walsh went 3-2 on the day, losing a 7-2 decision in the third-place match. Also for the Huskies, Gavin Kulp (3-2) was fifth at 152 pounds, pinning Cochranton’s Stetson Boozer at 1:44.
The Huskies were 19th of 24 teams with 57 points.
Yates guide Wolverines at Hornell Tournament
HORNELL — Bolivar-Richburg’s Dawsen Yates was named lightweight wrestler of the tournament after earning a first-place finish in the 126-pound class.
Also placing first for the Wolverines were Trent Sibble (182-pound), Hudson Evingham (195-pound) and Tyler Smith (220-pound). Bolivar-Richburg had two wrestlers earn second-place finishes in Tavyn MacDonnell (99-pound) and Kadin Tompkins (138-pound). Dominic Stone earned a third-place finish in the 106-pound weight class.
“I thought we wrestled very well,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Todd Taylor said. “We started out a little slow but proud of the team. It was a tough tournament with very tough competition.”
Bolivar-Richburg finished fourth out of 14 teams.