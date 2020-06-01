(Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a seven-part weekly series in which the Times Herald will unveil its “Mount Rushmore” of St. Bonaventure men’s basketball — that is, the most notable four players — with the caveat of going decade by decade. Today: The 1980s.)
ST. BONAVENTURE — We’re nearing the halfway point of our St. Bonaventure basketball Mount Rushmore series.
In the first three installments, we recognized the program’s earliest greats (from the 1950s), the players responsible for its first “golden age” (in the 1960s) and the legends who took the Bonnies to new heights (in the 1970s).
Indeed, of the initial 12 selections, eight have their numbers hanging in the Reilly Center rafters, 11 played in the NIT, NCAA Tournament or both and eight were voted to Bona’s All-Time Team last November.
In the 1980s, the program wasn’t nearly as successful, making only one postseason appearance — the 1983 NIT. But that doesn’t make our Mount Rushmore selections for that decade any less decorated.
Two of those guys played the bulk of their careers in the 70s, serving as young contributors on the Bonnies’ 1977 NIT championship team (Delmar Harrod) and 1978 NCAA Tournament team (Harrod, Earl Belcher). The other two were part of that ‘83 NIT group that finished 20-10. (And three of the four made the 100th anniversary All-Time Team).
Additionally, this is the first decade in which Atlantic 10 postseason honors became a factor in our selections, as Bona’s first year in the former Eastern 8 was in 1979-80. With that, here’s Part 4 of our Bona Mount Rushmore series:
EARL BELCHER (1977-81)
The case: When choosing the best Bona players of all time, you look for concrete ways to distinguish guys, and here’s the differentiator for Belcher: He’s the only Bonnie to be named Atlantic 10 Player of the Year … twice.
Before that, Belcher played on both an NCAA Tournament (1978) and NIT team (1979). He then averaged an incredible 26.9 points (the fifth-best single-season total in school history) and 7.3 rebounds en route to the 1980 POY honor and 24.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while winning it again in ‘81.
The 6-foot-6 forward, who shares a retired No. 25 with Essie Hollis, was second in Bona annals in scoring until Andrew Nicholson passed him in 2012, but still sits third in that category with 2,077 points while also ranking 20th in rebounds (650).
DELMAR HARROD (1976-80)
The case: Harrod was a member of three postseason teams, playing a limited role on the 1977 NIT title squad before becoming one of the Bonnies’ top players over his final three campaigns.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 12 points for the 1978 NCAA Tournament team and a career-high 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the group that went 19-9 and made it back to the NIT in ‘79.
Harrod still ranks inside the top 25 in program history in scoring (21st) with 1,378 points and sits eighth in rebounds (739, 6.5 per game). Perhaps most impressively, he remains third all-time in field goal percentage at 55.4 percent over 107 games.
MARK JONES (1979-83)
The case: Aside from his scoring prowess, here’s a unique accomplishment for Jones: In 1978-79, he had the highest free throw percentage among freshmen in the entire NCAA at 88.4 percent.
The Rochester native averaged double figures in each of his four seasons, including an A-10-best 18.1 points as a junior in 1981-82. He finished his career as the seventh-leading scorer in program history and was only recently bumped out of the top 10, where he now sits 11th with 1,704 points. One of Bona’s most complete players, perhaps understatedly, the 6-foot-2 guard also ranks fifth all-time in steals (194) and seventh in assists (108).
Jones was a First Team all-conference selection in 1982 and, as a senior in 1983, was a Second Team all-league choice and captain of the decade’s only postseason team.
BARRY MUNGAR (1982-86)
The case: The final spot on our Mount Rushmore of the 80s came down to two players — both Canadian: Rocky Llewellyn and Barry Mungar.
The former certainly has a case; Llewellyn still sits 14th all-time in scoring (1,572 points) and averaged over 20 per game while earning a Second Team all-conference nod as a senior in 1988-89. What hurts Llewellyn’s cause, however, is that he played for some pretty forgettable teams in the late 80s.
That’s why we went with Mungar.
The 6-foot-8 Toronto native, one of the most tenacious players in Bona annals, ranks inside the top 25 in scoring (22nd, 1,361 points), rebounding (18th, 651) and field goal percentage (13th, .512). He was a freshman on the 1983 NIT team, was named All-East honorable mention as a sophomore and an A-10 First Team choice as a senior in 1985-86, when he averaged 17 points and eight rebounds.
Mungar also held the distinction of being the last Bona player picked in the NBA Draft before Nicholson was taken in the first round in 2012.