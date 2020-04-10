Just hours after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced schools in the state would remain closed through the end of the academic year, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association followed suit.
The PIAA announced on Thursday afternoon that its remaining winter championships — for boys and girls basketball and Class AA swimming and diving — are now canceled, as well as all spring sports, which had not yet started.
In a press release, PIAA executive director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said, “Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision.
“However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
THE DECISIONS by Wolf and the PIAA came one day after the governor had said that the PIAA should cancel its remaining sports.
In addition to local spring teams, the Coudersport girls basketball team was one of eight squads left in the postseason, having defeated Blacklick Valley in the Sweet 16 on March 10, and was set for a quarterfinals matchup with District 10’s Kennedy Catholic, originally scheduled for March 14. The Falcons had won 11-straight contests to that point.
But just one day after that Coudersport win over BV, the PIAA announced that winter championships and the start of spring competition were suspended a minimum of two weeks. The following week, that suspension was extended an additional two weeks after Gov. Wolf issued “stay at home” orders for seven counties — an order that became statewide on April 1 and is in effect until the end of the month at a minimum.
Now, the resumption of the winter postseasons and beginning of spring athletics won’t take place at all.
“I THINK we’re all disappointed, but certainly we understand under the circumstances that if the governor is going to cancel school, it wouldn’t make sense to play in any athletic contests,” Coudersport athletic director John Sherry said. “I feel bad for our girls; that was one of the further trips they’ve made into the state playoffs, and I think they had a good opportunity to go deeper.
“Certainly, I feel bad for our seniors that are spring athletes or girls basketball players. The underclassmen have another season, but this was it for the seniors, so we certainly feel bad for them.”
Of the girls basketball team, Sherry said, “It was a great accomplishment to win the District 9 championship against North Clarion and to win a couple games in the state playoffs. (The girls) couldn’t have done anything more, and they did everything they hoped to accomplish. I wish they had the opportunity to go further, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
SMETHPORT athletic director Rick Woodring had a similar reaction, particularly regarding seniors.
“It’s an unfortunate disclosure for the kids. You really feel badly for the seniors who won’t get to finish their competitive seasons,” he said. “This was their last hurrah, so to speak. Many of the kids won’t be playing sports at the next level; most won’t be. So as far as organized athletics, they’re missing the last part of their careers.”
Woodring, like athletic directors across the state, is in a holding pattern as far as summer workouts for fall teams go. The PIAA has not reached a decision yet regarding those activities, which begin on July 1, and said in its Thursday release, “It is still too early to reach any decisions or offer any guidance at this time.”
With that in mind, Woodring says he hasn’t communicated with fall coaches — or any coaches — about summer activities, and won’t for some time.
“I personally don’t see any real purpose at the moment to communicate with them and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to have fall sports or it could be limited,’” he said. “It’s all ifs and buts right now. Right now, I’m more comfortable waiting; let’s see what happens in May. There isn’t anything going until summer, and I think May gives us six more weeks to get a handle on things and maybe make more accurate and prudent decisions on what may come.”
And, he added, while things are tough right now, it’s important for athletes, fans and coaches to remember the bigger picture.
“I’m disappointed, and I’m sure all the coaches, athletes and parents are,” Woodring said. “But we have to protect ourselves and each other. That’s the bottom line right now.”