PORTVILLE — Area families and individuals looking for healthy, outdoor activities during isolation created by the coronavirus pandemic are still welcome to walk through the vast outdoor properties at Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville.
Mary Kichman, new executive director of the Center, issued a statement this week that said the nonprofit organization’s office in downtown Portville is now closed and programs are canceled through April due to concerns with the spread of coronavirus. Despite this, she said trails on the Center’s properties are open and available for visitors to use and enjoy.
“In our normal, everyday lives, we find it difficult to disconnect on a daily basis to seek out the solitude of nature … and now we are being told to distance ourselves from our everyday contacts, and our routines are being interrupted, and we are confining ourselves for protection from an adversary that we cannot even see,” Kichman said in an excerpt from her statement. “It is unsettling for most of us, and yet I know that I need to remain spiritually grounded, which for me is always easier to do when I am outdoors … walking, and listening and breathing in all of the life and the green spaces around me … Spending time in nature can help relieve stress and anxiety.”
With that said, Kichman said the trails on 676 acres of woodland and water along Lillibridge Road and the Eshelman property on Yubadam Road remain open for public use. She said the properties are open for exploration “and anyone needing some fresh air, or to find a place for respite, reflection, and peace, as well as some daily exercise is welcome.
“We ask that you remain respectful of others that you may encounter and keep an acceptable distance,” Kichman added. “The trails at Pfeiffer offer some amazing green spaces to take a walk to lift your spirits and find solace in nature.”
Kichman continued, “Our thoughts and intentions are focused on keeping staff, volunteers, program participants and visitors as safe as possible. For those of you that are unwell, we wish you a very speedy recovery – stay home, medicate and recuperate,” she said. “Our thoughts are with you. For those who remain healthy, we remind you to remember to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.”
Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at the Center, said staff members are working remotely for the time being.
“However, phone messages and emails will continue to be answered and staff will continue to visit the properties as usual,” Jones shared. “There are many challenges facing families right now and finding new ways to keep children preoccupied must surely be near the top of the list. “Pfeiffer is working to create a variety of activities for families as well as individuals to enjoy at the properties which will be self-led,” she continued. “These activities will be available from sun up to sun down for participation at your leisure, allowing folks to be out in nature with a special mission in mind. We intend to have the activities change weekly to give a great reason for return visits.”
Jones said the organization’s activities will be posted on the Pfeiffer Nature Center website as well as through email sends from individuals with other organizations that share the Center’s programs and events. Those who want to sign up to receive the organization’s mails, may contact Jones by email at naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org
“When I think of folks across our country and our world having their daily routines completely upended and their movements severely restricted, I think about how incredibly fortunate I am to live in such a beautiful area with easy access to one of the best medicines — the healing powers of nature,” Jones concluded.
The Center is currently planning activities for May which include:
• May 2 — Bird Walk at Eshelman; May 9 — Spring Cleaning Event at Pfeiffer; and
May 18 — Bird Walk at Eshelman.
