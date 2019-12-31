PORTVILLE — Officials at Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville remind the public that the fifth-annual New Year’s Day Hike will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lillibridge Preserve at 1974 Lillibridge Road in Portville.
Officials said the hike will be moderately strenuous, which in terms of exercise means participants will be able to talk, but not sing during the activity. The trek is not an interpretive hike, therefore stops will not be made along the trails.
Any sharing of information will occur as casual, friendly banter among participants. The event is free to the public and will take place rain or shine. It will be canceled in the event of extreme weather conditions. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the top of the Pfeiffer website home page. Officials said minors must be accompanied by an adult and pre-registration is not required.
For more information contact the Center’s administration office at 933-0187 or visit the website www.pfeiffernaturecenter.org.