BUFFALO — He’s gone from Knothole Park in Johnsonburg to McGraw-Jennings Field at St. Bonaventure to minor league ballparks across the country.
And wherever Cole Peterson has played his baseball at — including Thursday’s game at Sahlen Field in Buffalo — the success has followed.
Peterson went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk and made several nice defensive plays at second base as part of his Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens’ 9-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons.
It was Peterson’s fourth game with Toledo after receiving the call-up from Single-A Lakeland last Friday.
“It’s different, you know? A lot of experience up here, and the higher you go the more experience you’ll get,” he said. “I’m still adjusting and everything, but being here is pretty awesome and being around a bunch of older, experienced guys here with some of them that have been up to the bigs. It’s been cool to be around.”
When Peterson got the call that he was being promoted, he figured it would be a return to Double-A Erie, where he spent nearly a month earlier this season. Instead, it was to Toledo and a step away from playing on the grand stage with the Detroit Tigers.
“When they said Toledo, I said, ‘Oh, awesome, sounds good.’ It startled me for a second because I wasn’t ready, but it was a great call and I’m glad to be here,” Peterson recalled.
The 24-year-old said that he’s been leaning on some of those veteran Mud Hens hitters in the middle of their lineup, including Mikie Mahtook and Christin Stewart, who have played in 389 combined games in the majors.
“A lot of them are pretty chill and they know I’m a younger guy coming up so they just give advice on pitches and different approaches,” he said. “It’s been pretty good so far, only been a couple of days and I’m still adjusting.”
Peterson, who was drafted in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of St. Bonaventure, has gone 3-for-14 over his first four games in Toledo, including a sharply hit single over the shortstop’s head in the top of the second Thursday.
The very next inning, Peterson hustled out of the box on a ground ball down the first base line, but was called out. Replays showed that he was clearly safe, but there are no replay challenges in Triple-A.
His next three at-bats saw a four-pitch walk, a fly out to centerfield and a strikeout.
“I’m still making adjustments and adjusting to pitches and stuff, but I’m just trying to put good swings on the ball,” he said. “Did that today, and felt a little bit better at the plate. Just trying to keep it going.”
In the field, Peterson has shifted from his natural position at shortstop to second base. He began a 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the first inning against the Bisons, and then made an impressive running grab and throw on a bouncing ball hit to him later in the game.
While he’s embraced the opportunity for playing time with the new position, Peterson admits he is still learning the details on the right side of the diamond.
“I played there a little bit last year and then in Erie for a month too. But I’m used to shortstop, so I have to make adjustments to different situations because I’m so used to doing what I’m supposed to at short,” said Peterson, who won the 2018 Tigers Gold Glove award as the best defensive shortstop in the entire organization.
With Buffalo just over two hours away from Johnsonburg, it was no surprise that the former standout Ram had quite the cheering section at both Wednesday and Thursday’s games.
It was certainly a welcome sight for Peterson, whose various assignments have taken him to nearly every state in the East Coast in 2019 and conclude with the Mud Hens playing 18 straight games before the season ends in early September.
“It’s crazy, but it’s been fun,” he said. “Started in Lakeland and then got a taste of Double-A in Erie, had a great time there and played pretty well. Went back to Lakeland and kept doing what I was doing and then I got the call here and I’m just trying to keep it going.
“It’s been a crazy ride, but I’m just trying to keep it going and it’s coming to an end soon here. I’m just trying to finish strong.”