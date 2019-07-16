It turned out two of the top golfers from Pennsylvania needed a little extra time to decide a winner in the Penn-York Junior Golf League’s top division in the circuit’s first stop at the Keystone State.
Each carding a 76 through 18 holes, Smethport’s Connor Alfieri and Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius played through a three-hole playoff to decide a winner in Division I.
It was the second consecutive week the two had battled in a playoff, with Cornelius edging out Alfieri last week in the extra holes to earn second place.
“Had a really good chance for birdie on one, but I missed it,” Cornelius recalled. “We both didn’t do that well on two, but I came away with a birdie on three. I’m very happy.”
Cornelius, who plays in Div. I despite being only 15 years old, credits some of the day’s success to being familiar with Pennhills, where he says he plays at least twice a week.
“It played pretty tough for how it normally does, I guess,” he said. “The greens were nice and firm and a little bit faster, but some of those cups are definitely edged to where all of us in the group had a lot of lip-outs. Scores could have been better, but I’m happy.”
Monday’s victory was Cornelius’ first of the summer at Penn-York, though he’s finished in the top three in each of the first three weeks.
Cornelius also said that his round of six-over-par for a 76 was his personal best at Pennhills, topping his previous career-low round of 81 by five strokes.
“My irons were pretty good. I hit a lot of greens in regulation, and then I gave myself a few good birdie putts and made a few. Driver didn’t get me in that much trouble,” Cornelius said.
Sam Hyman (Harvest Hill) finished third on Monday and has also placed in the top three in each event this year.
In Div. II (18 holes, ages 14-15), it was a battle of Kane Wolves, as Curtis Barner beat teammate and fellow Kane Country Club member Max Bizzak by six strokes (79-85).
It was the win of the summer for Barner, and second top-three finish for Bizzak, who took home the first-place trophy Week 1 in Randolph, N.Y.
“My putting was amazing,” Barner confidently said. “I had it going.”
Claiming victory in Div. III boys (9 holes, ages 12-13) was Ryan Lechner (Bartlett) with a 45, while Jaxon Morrison (Cardinal Hills) carded a 42 to capture first in Div. IV (9 holes, modified).
It was the third victory in as many weeks for Lechner. Morrison, meanwhile, beat the rest of the field by an impressive seven strokes to earn his second win on the 2019 circuit.
Division I on the girls side featured a competitive round with Lexi Salvaggio (Cardinal Hills) carding a 97 to edge out S. Cornelius (Pine Acres) and N. Ecklof (Moonbrook) who both posted 98s.
“I was hitting it farther than usual with my driver,” Salvaggio said.
Her shot of the day came on the third hole, when, “ I had a really long putt on that one because the first shot wasn’t even on the green and I was able to par. So I was very happy with that,” she said.
Elyse Godding, who had captured first place in Division I in each of the first two weeks of Penn-York, is golfing in Australia in the Down Under Games.
Lexi’s sister, Avery, took first place in the girls’ Div. III (9 holes) with a score of 55.
“I love helping her out on her game,” Lexi Salvaggio said.
The Salvaggios followed up brothers Cole and Ryan Lechner’s victories last week, which was the first time in Penn-York history that siblings had won on the same day.
Penn-York moves to Wellsville CC next Monday before returning to Pine Acres on July 29.
The top ten from Week 3 at Pennhills:
Division I Boys
1. S. Cornelius (PH) 76 10 2. C. Alfieri (Smeth) 76 9 3. S. Hyman (HH) 77 8 4. M. Lonto (Elk) 78 7 5. C. Salvaggio (CH) 79 5.5 5. Z. Zameroski (LM) 79 5.5 7. B. Morrison (CH) 83 4 8. B. Burton (HH) 84 2.5 8. S. Campbell (BAR) 84 2.5 10. M. Davis (BAR) 86 0.33 10. M. Hill (Smeth) 86 0.33 10. B. Johnson (BAR) 86 0.33
Division II Boys
1. C. Barner (Kane) 79 10 2. M. Bizzak (Kane) 85 9 3. B. Streich (Coudy) 86 7.5 3. C. Lechner (BAR) 86 7.5 5. J. Pond (Elk) 88 6 6. D. Henzel (BAR) 97 5 7. D. Peterson (LM) 98 4 8. T. Stitt (BAR) 99 2.5 8. D. Brokaw (PH) 99 2.5 10. J. Owen (Bona) 100 1
Division III Boys (9 holes)
1. R. Lechner (BAR) 45 10 2. E. Bailey (Well) 47 9 3. T. Salvaggio (CH) 50 8 4. M. Brinsky (PH) 51 7 5. C. Brinsky (PH) 53 6 6. D. Smith (PH) 58 5 7. C. Boutillette (BAR) 69 4 8. K. Padlo (BR) 71 3 9. E. Whitmore (Brad) 85 2
Division IV Boys (9 holes, modified)
1. J. Morrison (CH) 42 10 2. C. Carls (Spring) 49 9 3. J. Marsh (PA) 50 8 4. J. Mest (Bona) 52 7 5. O. Wright (CH) 55 6 7. M. Johnson (Bona) 57 4.5 7. D. Myers (Bar) 57 4.5 8.
A. Bohndanowycz (Bar)