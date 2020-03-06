GAINESVILLE — In the same gymnasium that saw the Fillmore girls basketball team win its first-ever sectional title a year ago, the Eagles fell short in their bid to win back-to-back championships.
Seventh-seeded Pavilion completed its improbable run to the Section 5 Class D1 championship on Friday night by upsetting No. 1 Fillmore, 50-37, at Letchworth Central School.
The Gophers led by single digits for most of the game and fended off a fourth-quarter push from the Eagles before pulling away at the end.
“Pavilion made a nice run at the end, and once that lead got to six or seven points with a couple minutes to go, it was going to be a tough task,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said.
Fillmore momentarily took the lead with six minutes to play, until a layup by Lindsey Lowe and 3-pointer by Karlee Zinkievich put Pavilion back on top for good.
Zinkievich, who was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament, finished with a game-high 20 points.
The freshman went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes of the game.
Lowe finished with 12 points for the Gophers, as did Lauren Kingsley.
“They deserved it,” Parks said of Pavilion. “They played phenomenal tonight. We tried to make some adjustments and get a handle on (Zinkievich), but both teams worked hard and I’m proud of our girls.”
Pavilion’s defense around the rim played a big role in its ability to slow down the Fillmore offense, as Kingsley and Lowe each stood tall for the Gophers.
“They have great size,” Parks said. “We stress going to the basket, and I don’t know if their size neutralized us, but it did take us out of what we’re accustomed to.”
The Fillmore offense was led by Carlee Miller, who scored 13 points.
Hannah Roeske added nine points for the Eagles while Riley Voss scored five points.
“I saw the heart that I've seen from this group for years,” Parks said. “We’ve been down in big games before, and despite climbing that uphill battle all game, this group was never going to quit.”
Fillmore’s six seniors, a group that has grown close to Parks, will graduate having brought the Eagles one of the most successful eras in the program’s history.
“I’ve been with that group since they were in fourth grade and our basketball program was nothing,” Parks said. “Over these past eight years, they’ve literally given everything and I can’t ask for more.
“I told them I was proud of how they played, and I’m certainly going to miss them terribly.”
Pavilion will move on to play Elba, which topped Andover for the D2 title on Friday night, in the Class D crossover game.