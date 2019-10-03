A year ago, winning the Rocking Chair Rivalry game meant a big step forward for Josh Brooks in his first victory as Portville varsity football coach.
Last year, the Panthers won on their home field against rival Allegany-Limestone in Week 2, earning bragging rights but also their first league win in three years. Now, after a 2-5 regular season (3-6 total), Portville has taken another step forward in its first month of the 2019 campaign, bringing a 3-1 record into its Friday night visit to Allegany-Limestone (2-2) for the Gators’ Homecoming game.
Portville lost in Week 2 to first-place Southwestern, but its three wins (over Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield and Salamanca) have been by an average margin of 38 points, the most recent a 52-0 victory over the Warriors.
“I think a lot of it has to go back to the offseason,” Brooks said of the Panthers’ strong start. “They put a lot of work in, not just in the summer, but in the spring time and they play other sports, which is key. We do an ‘earn your stripes’ system for the offseason, we give points for kids playing other sports for the school. We don’t want to see just a focus in football. We want to see them run track or play baseball or play basketball or wrestle, get as much exposure as possible. But there’s been a lot of work put into the offseason.”
The Gators are fresh off a 42-12 win over Gowanda/Pine Valley last week, their second victory under new coach Tom Callen.
The faces leading A-L and Portville have changed in recent years, but the rivalry and allure of earning the rocking chair remains. Since Portville’s 37-19 win last year, the wooden rocking chair has stayed in Brooks’ classroom, but he brought it down to the team’s locker room so the team can see it this week.
“They’re similar to us,” Brooks said of the Gators. “They have a lot of upperclassmen, quite a few seniors. We had a pretty good game with them last year. I think other than Southwestern, this will be our toughest game yet. We’re going to be prepared for them. It’ll be a very emotional high school game. All the kids know each other, it’s a big rival, it’s Allegany’s Homecoming, we have the chair in our possession. I’m sure they want it back, I know our kids don’t want to give it back. But we’re looking forward to a good high school football game.”
— The Big 30’s last undefeated New York team, Franklinville/Ellicottville (4-0) welcomes a rare visit from one of the region’s Section 5 Allegany County teams, Bolivar-Richburg (2-2), for Ellicottville’s Homecoming and Senior Night. Both teams had an open week in their schedule in August after having league opponents drop out of 11-man football.
F/E has won every game by at least 16 points, the closest being a 24-8 win over defending state champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama, with an average margin of 23.8.
“Teamwork, everybody going out and doing their job,” Titans first-year coach Jason Marsh said of his team’s 4-0 start. “That’s been the key. The line’s playing their game, they’re doing well, doing their job. The defense is playing outstanding. We’re just getting great play from everybody. It’s a different person every night. One night it’s Logan Frank, the next night it’s Tyler Clear, last week it was Jordan Grinols. It’s just everybody doing their job and being ready for the moment when it’s their turn.”
Marsh said the Titans’ preparation didn’t change this week, despite having less familiarity with the Wolverines than other teams on their schedule.
“Every week we do our film work the same way we did the last week and we approach it the same,” Marsh said. “Nothing’s different for us this week.
“They’re a big football team and they play hard. They’re a team that’s not going to lay down. You’re going to have to play 48 minutes of football when you play Bolivar-Richburg.”
Elsewhere in the Big 30:
— Olean (2-2, 1-0) has its biggest league test of the season so far with a road game against first-place Albion (4-0, 3-0). Last year, Albion beat the Huskies 37-6 on opening night.
— Salamanca (2-2, 1-1) will look to bounce back from its disappointing loss at Portville, but has a difficult opponent again with Clymer/Sherman/Panama (3-1, 1-1) visiting Veterans Memorial Park. The Wolfpack beat the Warriors twice last year, 47-19 and 40-0.
— Randolph (2-2, 1-1) visits Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-3, 0-2) looking to get back above .500 on the season. The Cardinals last played the T-Wolves in 2017, winning 42-6 in that year’s regular season finale in Cattaraugus.