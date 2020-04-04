SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Dylan Close and John Eakin were like so many other collegiate athletes around the country.
After months of training and preparation, the Slippery Rock University track and field teammates were in the final stages of prep before the 2020 outdoor season began.
Close, an Eldred, Pa., native, had been fine-tuning his javelin tossing after a strong freshman campaign.
And Eakin, a Bradford, Pa., native, said that he was in the best shape of his life after playing football for “The Rock” in the fall and competing on the school’s indoor track team in the winter.
But things changed quickly for the two sophomores from McKean County. After the season-opening Coastal Carolina Invitational in Myrtle Beach was postponed, and a few days in limbo as sports organizations around the world grappled with the coronavirus outbreak, they were soon greeted with an unfortunate reality: There would be no season at all.
“We couldn’t have any in-person meetings so we found out (the season was over) by email,” Close recalled. “When I first started hearing about the coronavirus and I saw that our spring break was extended, I expected us to miss a few meets. I did not expect it to end up being this big.”
For Eakin, the cancelation of all spring sports was two-fold: Not only would he be unable to compete in the shot put, but all of his spring football practices, plus the spring game, were shelved.
After a strong indoor track season that saw him place fourth in the shot put at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championships with a mark of 15.58 meters, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound sophomore had built up plenty of momentum for March.
“That was the real kicker,” he said. “All winter for football we trained and did heavy lifting and I was in the best shape of my life. In track I was getting strong and all that was built up and I was anxious to start the season.”
Eakin’s goal for the spring? Simple: Get to Texas.
“This year my goal was to hit the provisional mark, which is basically nationals for track,” he explained. “I think it was at 16.24 (meters), which I was throwing in practice.”
Eakin reached the podium with a fifth-place finish in the shot put last spring at the PSAC championships.
And a strong outdoor track campaign this year would have capped a memorable few months for Eakin at the collegiate level. After redshirting his freshman season on the gridiron, Eakin appeared in all 14 games for “The Rock” at tight end. He helped the team go undefeated in the regular season and to a pair of playoff victories before it fell to fourth-ranked Minnesota State in the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Now preparations for the 2020 campaign, which would normally be in full swing, have taken a more unconventional approach.
“Our strength coach will send us home workouts for people who don’t have a gym then another set for those who still have access to one,” Eakin said. “But everybody is looking for the positive and are using this as a time to work on ourselves and to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
FOR CLOSE, his situation is different. The Otto-Eldred graduate didn’t participate in the indoor track season and had only the spring meets on his agenda. He was eager to build off of a strong freshman season that saw him record PSAC marks in all eight of his meets. His season-best throw, and personal record, was a 60.47-meter mark at the PSAC outdoor championships.
“Honestly, I was really disappointed about it because I had some very big goals set (for myself) because last year I just missed the national meet,” said Close, who was named a PSAC Scholar Athlete his freshman year. “We start practice as soon as we start back on campus. No indoors for me, and that whole time I was looking forward to the outdoors and putting in all that work.”
Unlike Eakin’s regimented football schedule, much of the remainder of Close’s training for the spring will have to be done on his own — though admittedly his options for throwing a javelin may be limited.
“I’m just doing what I can around the house and when I’m allowed to go back to school I’ll hopefully bring a javelin home and maybe throw it a little around here,” he said with a laugh.
Close and Eakin both said that their track coaches have discussed the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes. But with so many unknowns in the process, and a question of just how scholarship money will be alloted at the D-II level, it’s unknown just how many athletes will benefit from the NCAA’s ruling.
So in that sense, Close and Eakin are lucky that they are only sophomores.
“I have some friends who are seniors on the team with jobs lined up already and it just really sucks for them,” Close said. “I was really looking forward to competing with them again.”