That was quick.
It sure seems like yesterday that the 2019 high school football season began on a balmy Friday night in late August. But fast forward 10 weeks, and this year’s campaign is over for most of District 9’s schools while others are prepping for the start of D-9 playoffs in a few days.
The brackets — if you’ve yet to see them — have been released and feature a more condensed postseason than years past.
In Class A, just five teams opted into the postseason (Elk County Catholic, Smethport, Coudersport, Redbank Valley, Union/A-C Valley) with the Falcons earning the top overall seed with their 9-0 record.
Due to only the five teams entering, it means just one quarterfinal game this week featuring ECC and Smethport. With the Crusaders’ victory over the Hubbers last Friday, Elk County Catholic will host the game at St. Marys Dutch Country Stadium. The winner gets top-seeded Coudersport in the semis, while the other matchup is already set between Union and Redbank. Both semifinal matchups will be played at a neutral site.
In a much more competitive Class AA, six of the eight eligible schools entered the playoffs. Ridgway — going for its fourth consecutive District 9 crown — is again locked in at the top seed because of a head-to-head tiebreaker over Clarion. The Elkers and Bobcats will enjoy a week off as (No. 5) Keystone and (No. 4) Karns City and (No. 6) Kane and (No. 3) Brookville face off this weekend.
In Class AAA, St. Marys heads to Pittsburgh Friday to play Westinghouse in the District 5-6-8 bracket.
Here’s a look at some other storylines at the conclusion of the regular season.
Big 30 overview: 2018 was one of the most successful seasons for local schools in quite some time, so it’s only natural that this year was a bit of a step back for Big 30 teams — except at the top. Ridgway and Coudersport, which won the Class A and AA D9 titles a year ago, are the heavy favorites to roll through their brackets and repeat. Kane, which had a two-win season a year ago after a four-year stretch as the darling of the district, jumped out to a 5-0 start before dropping its final four regular season contests. Still, the Wolves can atone for their late-season struggles with a first round playoff victory. St. Marys, meanwhile, won six games after back-to-back winless campaigns. First-year coach Chris Dworek instilled his winning pedigree with the Dutch, and it certainly didn’t hurt that the team had one of the better passers in D9 with sophomore QB Christian Coudriet.
After that, it was a struggle for local schools. Smethport dropped four games after going unbeaten the season before, and ECC had to fight through an 18-man roster for a 5-4 record.
At the bottom of the Class A bracket, four schools (Sheffield, Port Allegany, Cameron County and Otto-Eldred) went a combined 8-27. And, other than the Terrors’ victory over Curwensville, all of those wins came against each other. The Wolverines did break a two-year losing skid with a pair of wins this year.
Bradford, after losing nearly 30 seniors and nine starters on both sides of the ball, struggled to a 1-8 record after last year’s 6-4 campaign.
Six of the 11 Big 30 teams had winning records and made the playoffs.
Best games: Yes, the season featured an historic number of blowouts and mercy-ruled games. But it also saw plenty of contests that went down to the wire. Here were some of the best involving local schools …
Week 0 — Port Allegany 14, Otto-Eldred 12 — Nobody gave the Gators a chance in this season opener, but Port A made a statement in Justin Bienkowski’s return as head coach. Running back Josh Rees dominated with 193 yards and two touchdowns, and the Gators’ defense held Otto-Eldred, which scored 168 points over its final three games this year, to 260 yards of total offense.
Week 1 — Kane 25, Ridgway 21 — Kane announced to the rest of District 9 that it was back with a statement win over the Elkers. Trailing 21-10 in the fourth quarter, the Wolves mounted a comeback capped off by a 95-yard touchdown pass from Zuke Smith to Kevin Sharba.
Week 2 — Smethport 27, Port Allegany 15 — It looked for awhile as if Rees was going to will Port A to another hard-fought victory after picking up 121 yards and two scores in the first half. But he suffered a season-ending injury and the Hubbers controlled the game after trailing 15-13 at the half. Port A never looked the same afterward.
Week 6 — Bradford 59, Punxsutawney 34 — Leading by just seven at halftime, Bradford exploded for 20 unanswered points to roll to its only win of the season. Derek Sunafrank was the star of the game with 200 yards and five scores on the ground. The Owls were outgained 456-420, but won the turnover battle 5-0.
Week 9 — Cowanesque Valley 56, Otto-Eldred 54 — The highest scoring game of the D9 football campaign came on the last night of the regular season. O-E’s Cole Sebastian accounted for 330 yards and the Terrors scored 30 points in the third quarter, Cowanesque Valley scored 14 unanswered points and mounted a goal-line stop with under 30 seconds to play to secure the win.