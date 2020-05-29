DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred School District and Sports Boosters recently honored its high school athletes in all sports during a virtual awards ceremony.
Matthew Murphy and Emilie Reitler garnered the top honors, being named the 2020 Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively. The award is given to a senior male and female who epitomize the qualities of a scholar, an athlete and a gentleman or lady.
Additionally, Murphy and fellow senior Madison Dalton each received a $500 O-E Sports Boosters scholarship. Since 2011, the O-E Sports Boosters have awarded $1,000 in annual scholarships to eligible senior athletes. To qualify, each athlete must participate in booster fundraising efforts, work the concession stand at least four times a year and write an essay on “What it means to be a Terror.”
Other awards given were:
Football: Dick Schollard Memorial Captain Awards (Cole Sebastian, Cameron Magee, Colton Gietler); Coaches Award (Zazeric Bell); Most Outstanding Defensive Player (TJ VanScoter); Most Improved Player (Jacob Coffman); Most Outstanding Offensive Players (Cameron Magee, Ethan Smith); Most Valuable Player (Cole Sebastian).
Volleyball: Janet Spencer Memorial Captain Awards (Emmalee Sheeler, Jadelyn Spinney); Most Improved (Brianna Silvis); Best Offensive Player (Reilly Raught); The Fight For IT Coaches Award (Morgan Dalton); Best Defensive Player (Jadelyn Spinney); Most Valuable Player (Haley Cousins).
Cross-Country: Coaches Award (Jacob Rhinehart); Quinn Davis Most Valuable Female Runner (Gracie Delong); Most Valuable Male Runners (Josh Schuessler, Owen Flexman).
Boys Basketball: The Grind Award (Zazeric Bell); Best Defensive Player (Cole Sebastian); Coaches Award (Matt Murphy); Most Valuable Player (Jacob Merry).
Girls Basketball: The Grit Award (Jadelyn Spinney); Coaches Award (Emmalee Sheeler); Terrors Award (Katie Sheeler); Randy Stebbins Memorial Award (Morgan Dalton).
Cheerleading: Most Improved Football (Lia Klein); Most Valuable Football (Meghan James); Most Improved Basketball (Orry Pierce); Most Valuable Football (Gracie Delong).
Wrestling: Most Improved Wrestler (Jacob Rhinehart); Most Outstanding Wrestler (Gage Aldrich).
Swimming: Most Valuable Swimmer (Emilie Reitler).
The ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on the Otto-Eldred School District’s YouTube page. Also at the event, Jame Thomas announced his resignation as head baseball coach.