When I think of Don Haskins, one word immediately comes to my mind: craftsman.
Don passed away, a week ago today, at age 80.
For 44 years, until his retirement in 2002, he worked in the Times Herald composing room and I was fortunate enough to deal with him on an almost-daily basis for 29 of them.
There was a well-done piece on Don in Saturday’s Times Herald State & Union and it ideally capsulized who he was and how he approached his job.
Back when he was part of the composing staff, Don did most of his work on cityside pages, but sometimes he assembled those from sports. And he did it enough that one key to his success was obvious. Don was a perfectionist … but not in the negative connotation that word has today.
Indeed, after finishing a particularly difficult layout, he’d inspect the page then blurt, “Perfect.”
All you need to know about Don Haskins came some 35 years ago.
Former TH sports staffer, Pete Dougherty, was charged with assembling the annual Football Edition. And he insisted that Haskins put the 96-page special section together.
“Don was easy to work with,” Dougherty recalled, “and he took so much pride in his work. Even though he didn’t layout the sports pages all that often, he was the one I wanted putting that section together because he was fussy about his work.”
Dougherty’s instinct was apt, as the Times Herald’s Football Edition was one of 10 “special sections,” of all circulation sizes to be cited as co-winner of the 1985 Associated Press Sports Editors’ national contest.
A year later, in the same competition, the TH was cited for honorable mention, in no small part because of how crisply Haskins presented the pages of those editions.
BUT ONE other thing about Don, alluded to in Saturday’s paper, was how much he loved his job and how proud he was to say so.
I’ve been a lifelong proponent of that oft-repeated Mark Twain assessment: “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” My sports writing students at St. Bonaventure hear it the first day of every semester.
But that’s easy for me to say.
I’ve been privileged to work in a profession that’s high on the list of most every survey of desired careers. It provides a high-level of visibility, near-constant feedback and the opportunity to cover events that leave most fans profoundly envious.
However, to hear that from a man working in a job that many would consider drudgery, or at very least, repetitious, is more than notable.
Times Herald cityside reporter John Eberth did a story on Don, who offered that insight, on the brink of retirement, into how he approached and enjoyed his craft.
“I’m one of the few people you’ll ever meet who really liked his job,” Haskins told Eberth. “I looked forward to coming to work each day. I’ll miss my job because I love doing what I’m doing.”
And, Don, we’ll miss you, too.
