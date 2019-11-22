WESTONS MILLS — The long wait for the new Willow House treatment facility to open its doors and begin serving women with addictions was finally over Thursday when an open house was conducted by the parent organization, Council on Addiction Recovery Services.
Mike Prutsman, executive director of the agency, also referred to as CAReS, said the two-story facility will begin admitting clients once the staff is completely in place.
The facility at 1355 Olean Portville Road is located behind the existing 16-bed Weston’s Manor home for men with drug and alcohol addictions and operates under a license from the New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services, or New York State OASAS.
The front facility for men has been renamed “Hawthorne House,” while the entire campus for both homes is now called “Enchanted Mountain Recovery Campus.”
“This is the common kitchen and eating area,” Prutsman said while standing in a cozy kitchen near the front entrance where residents will eat and prepare meals.
“The way (the kitchen) is set up is so there is potential for them to do group meetings, or outside groups can come in and work with them in the evening,” Prutsman said. “It’s intentionally homey … we worked really hard not to have it institutional.”
The rest of the facility also was designed to be comfortable and welcoming to clients with artwork displayed in hallways, and bedroom suites comprising beds covered with colorful comforters and blankets.
Carla Keirstead, residential director, said she and the other staff are pleased with the outcome after months of designing the facility.
“This is well-needed for women … they tend to be underserved,: Keirstead said of the treatment center. “It’s going to cover three aspects (of treatment), there’s stabilization, rehabilitation and reintegration into society — so we’re really helping them from start to finish.”
She said there are a number of women who have been referred to the treatment center.
“We’re now waiting to be fully staffed,” she said, noting nurses are needed to work at the facility 24-7. “As soon as we can, we’ll be open.”
Rachel Linderman, prevention director, added, “To be able to have a facility like this that is homey and welcoming will help our clients, and hopefully because of that we’ll be able to reduce stigma in the community.”
Melissa Weatherly, administrative assistant, said the 20-bed facility has four-bed suites on the first floor and two-bed suites on the second floor.
“Upstairs where they have their own kitchen, they’re going to have CAReS’ supportive living (programming) where they shop for themselves and do everything for themselves,” Weatherly explained, noting the first-floor suites implement a higher level of care.
Jerry Lyons, internet technician for CAReS, said the nurses’ office has the capability to hold remote video conferences with medical and psychiatric doctors, as needed. There is also a doctors’ office as well as offices for case managers and other administrative staff.
One of the individuals touring the facility was Crystal Boyles, house manager of the Genesis House homeless shelter.
“This is very awesome and very much needed,” Boyles said, noting all individuals at the shelter are routinely screened by CAReS. “After that, we work real closely” with CAReS regarding clients.
Assemblyman Joe Giglio was part of a tour group and said he was very impressed with the treatment center.
“We’re very proud of this and these guys for what they’ve done with the money they got — it’s very impressive,” Giglio said. “And as Mike (Prutsman) said, the need is here.”
Bob Fischer, president of the Portville Town Planning Board, said he, too, is glad the facility is now available to area residents in the town, which encompasses Westons Mills.
“The thing that impressed me is how they now have the different stages (of treatment) from when they first intake them until they’re training them for independent living,” Fischer said of the clients.
“I think it will be (a good addition) to the community,” he added. “And I think if everybody is honest with themselves, drugs and alcohol has touched everybody’s life in some way.”
As for the history of the facility, CAReS officials were first informed in January of 2017 that the state would provide funds needed for the $1.9 million women’s treatment center. Clients can be in treatment for 30 to 90 days and sometimes as long as six months. Services provided will include counseling, medical treatment, medication and assisted treatment. Funding for the treatment will be provided by private insurance companies as well as Medicaid managed care.