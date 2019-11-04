LITTLE VALLEY — Elections for town supervisor are being held in 22 of the 32 towns in Cattaraugus County in early voting and on Election Day Tuesday — but only four are contested.
The contested supervisor races include:
- In Allegany, Darla B. Busan is on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines. She faces James C. Hitchcock, who is on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.
- In the town of Dayton, Republican David J. Kohler faces Angie M. Mardino-Miller in a Republican primary. She is also running on the Conservative and Independence Party lines.
- Two candidates are running for Napoli supervisor, Democrat Jack A. Fuller and Republican Joe E. Winsor Jr.
- Perrysburg voters will choose between supervisor candidates Democrat James R. Stuhr and Jennifer Dabolt running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.
- In Farmersville Republican Francis “Pete” Lounsbury, who is also running on the Conservative and Independence Party lines, is being challenged in a write-in bid by pro-wind candidate Pamela Tilton, a councilman who voted for the 2019 wind law. Lounsbury, a former member of Farmersville United, a group opposed to the Alle-Catt Wind Farm, beat Supervisor Robert Karcher, a supporter of wind farm developer Invenergy, in the June primary.
A town election roundup follows. A D stands for Democrat, R for Republican, C for Conservative, I for Independence Party, WF for Working Families and L for Libertarian.
The candidates are:
ALLEGANY
Supervisor — Two year term
Darla B. Busan, D, WF.
James C. Hitchcock, R, C, I.
Justice — Two year term
Alan L. Spears, D.
Allegany Councilman — 4 Year Term — Vote for two
Peggy A. Burke, D, WF.
Christina M. Golley, D.
Andrew A. Cooper, R, C, I.
Craig J. Maguire, R, C, I.
Allegany Highway Superintendent — Four year term
John M. Moshier, D, R, C, I.
ASHFORD
Supervisor — Four year term
John A. Pfeffer, R, C, I.
Clerk — Four year term
Patricia R. Dashnaw, D, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Jean M. Bond, D.
Richard A. Bernstein, R, C, I.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Tim Engels, R, C, I.
CARROLLTON
Justice — Four year term
Joseph J. Crowley, D.
Councilman Four year term
Ralph J. Bottone, D.
COLDSPRING
Justice — Four year term
Jason D. Steger, D, C, I.
CONEWANGO
Supervisor — Four year term
Wayne H. McGuire, R.
Clerk — Four year term
Karen M. Belt, D, R.
Justice — Four year term
David S. Johnson, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
John Studley, R.
Gerald J. Craver, R.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Bryan J. Farmer, R.
DAYTON
Supervisor — Two year term
Angie M. Mardino-Miller, R, C, I.
Clerk — Two year term
Ruth V. Bennett, R, I.
Justice — Four year term
Linda S. Frost, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Jake Hansen-Ivett, R, C, I.
Paul M. Luce, R, C, I.
Highway Superintendent — Two year term — Vote for one
Thomas J. Chupa, R, C.
Brian J. Taber, R.
EAST OTTO
Justice — Four year term
Dennis W. Young, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Sidney L. Barber, D, R, C, I.
Robert Bowen, D.
David P. Forster, R.
ELLICOTTVILLE
Supervisor — Four year term
Matthew J. McAndrew, D.
Justice — Four year term
John I. Karassik, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Kenneth D. Hinman, R.
Gregory J. Fitzpatrick, R.
FARMERSVILLE
Supervisor — Four year term
Francis Pete Lounsbury, R, C, I.
Clerk — Four year term
Bridget Holmes, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Richard Westfall, R
Mark H. Heberling, R, C, I.
George F. Duncan, I.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Barry D. Tingue, D, R, C, I.
James P. Karaszewski, R.
Councilman (vacancy) — Two year term
Donna M. Vickman, R, C, I.
FRANKLINVILLE
Supervisor — Four-year-term
Robert Breton, R.
Clerk — Four year term
Kathryn A. Hatch, I.
FREEDOM
Clerk — Four year term
Mindy M. Holland, D, C, I.
Jennifer Lynn Daugherty, R.
Councilman — Four year term
Brian W. Arnold, D.
Raymond M. Feness, R.
John S. Hill, R, C, I.
Geoffrey G. Milks, R, C, I.
GREAT VALLEY
Supervisor — Four year term
Daniel J. Brown, D.
Clerk — Four year term
Toni L. Evans, D.
Justice — Four year term — Vote for two
Peter D. Stokes, D.
Scott D. John, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Gerald C. Musall, R.
Lori L. Finch, R.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
John J. Harrington, D, WF.
James T. Brennan, D.
HINSDALE
Supervisor — Two year term
Jeffrey M. VanDeCar, R, C, I.
Clerk — Two year term
Ann L. Carr, D, C, I.
Justice — Four year term
Michael N. Gilliland, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term
Lori Clovis, D.
Gerald P. Maerten, R, C, I.
Joseph M. Noll, R.
Highway Superintendent — Two year term
Daniel E. Zawatski, D, WF.
Theodore Mascho, R, C, I.
ISCHUA
Supervisor — Two year term
Jeffrey S. Goodyear, R, C, I.
Clerk — Two year term
Kelle J. Brisky, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Thomas P. Delaney, D, R, C, I.
Harrite E. Emmons, R, C, I.
Highway Superintendent — Two year term
Richard M. Michael Jr., D, R, C, I.
Tax Collector — Two year term
Julie A. McConnaughey-Goodyear, R, C, I.
LEON
Supervisor — Two year term
Fredrick S. Filock, R.
Clerk — Two year term
Sheila M. Fiebelkorn, D, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Douglas A. Keppel, D, R.
Lynn C. Milliman, R.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Joel A. Fiebelkorn, R.
LITTLE VALLEY
Supervisor — Four year term
Peter E. Wrona, R, C, I.
Clerk — Four year term
Susan J. Koch, D, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
David A. Shinners, R, C, I.
Phillip J. Gross, R, C, I.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Thomas J.Crouse, D, R, C, I.
MACHIAS
Machias Supervisor — Four year term
Stephen J. Cornwall, R.
Clerk — Four year term
Pamela N. Boehmer, R, C, I.
Justice — Four year term
Denise M. Richards, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Robert K. Green Jr., R.
Frank E. Bork, R, C, I.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Charles R. Furman, D.
Timothy J. Byroads, R, C, I.
MANSFIELD
Supervisor — Two year term
Robert C. Keis Sr., R.
Clerk — Two year term
Betty Jane Horning, R.
Justice — Four year term
Dale W. Baldwin, R.
Councilman — Four year term
Robert A. Schmidt, R.
Nancy R. Meeder, R.
Highway Superintendent — Two year term
Bradley D. Hurley, R.
NAPOLI
Supervisor — Two year term
Jack A. Fuller, D.
Joe E. Winsor Jr., R.
Clerk — Two year term
Victoria L. Bedell, D, R.
Justice — Four year term
Randy J. Marsh, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Michelle R. Clinger, D.
Robert K. Bedell, D.
Daniel T. Martonis, R, C.
John B. Adams, R, C.
Michelle R. Clinger, R.
Councilman (vacancy) — 2 Year Term
Catherine L. Bockheim, R.
NEW ALBION
Supervisor — Four year term
Patrick J. Murphy, R.
Clerk — Four year term
Sherry Lynn Rupp, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Cynthia L. Eaton, D
John T. Ridall, R.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
David B. Rupp, R.
OLEAN
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
John R. Artlip, R.
Scott T. Zink, R.
OTTO
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Brenda S. Mallaber, D.
Paul A. Stang, R.
PERRYSBURG
Supervisor — Four year term
James R. Stuhr, D.
Jennifer Dabolt, R, C, I.
Clerk — Four year term
Tamara A. Utley, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Dennis K. Parker, R, C, I.
Michael H. Becker, R, C, I.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Daniel V. Stang, R, C, I.
PERSIA
Supervisor — Four year term
John T. Walgus, R, C, I.
Clerk — Four year term
Denise M. Trumpore, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Theresa A. Girome, R.
Seth H. Howard, R.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Daniel H. Ackely, R, C,. I.
PORTVILLE
Supervisor — Two year term
Timothy D. Emley, R.
Justice — Four year term
Judy A. McClain, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Todd D. Johnson, R.
Thomas B. Rowe, R.
RANDOLPH
Supervisor — Four year term
Dale S. Senn, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Amber R. Frame, D, WF.
Robert W. Learn, R, C, I.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Cody L. Uhl, R, C, I.
RED HOUSE
Supervisor — Two year term
Tamara A. Booth, R.
Clerk — Two year term
Nancy J. Schaal, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Lindsay K. Brown, R.
Veronica A. Weber, R.
SALAMANCA
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
R. Wayne Riddle. R.
Ann Marie Biscup, R.
SOUTH VALLEY
Supervisor — Two year term
Heather M. Lamberson, R.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Michael Mucikowsky, R.
YORKSHIRE
Supervisor — Four year term
Marcia Spencer — D, R, C, I.
Justice — Four year term — Vote for two
Lynne R. Guertin, R, C, I.
Heather A. Tomes, R, C, I.
Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two
Bradley W. Regan, R, C, I.
Teresa Hewitt, R, C, I.
Highway Superintendent — Four year term
Christopher B. Lexer, R, C, I.
