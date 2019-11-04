LITTLE VALLEY — Elections for town supervisor are being held in 22 of the 32 towns in Cattaraugus County in early voting and on Election Day Tuesday — but only four are contested.

The contested supervisor races include:

  • In Allegany, Darla B. Busan is on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines. She faces James C. Hitchcock, who is on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.
  • In the town of Dayton, Republican David J. Kohler faces Angie M. Mardino-Miller in a Republican primary. She is also running on the Conservative and Independence Party lines.
  • Two candidates are running for Napoli supervisor, Democrat Jack A. Fuller and Republican Joe E. Winsor Jr.
  • Perrysburg voters will choose between supervisor candidates Democrat James R. Stuhr and Jennifer Dabolt running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.
  • In Farmersville Republican Francis “Pete” Lounsbury, who is also running on the Conservative and Independence Party lines, is being challenged in a write-in bid by pro-wind candidate Pamela Tilton, a councilman who voted for the 2019 wind law. Lounsbury, a former member of Farmersville United, a group opposed to the Alle-Catt Wind Farm, beat Supervisor Robert Karcher, a supporter of wind farm developer Invenergy, in the June primary.

A town election roundup follows. A D stands for Democrat, R for Republican, C for Conservative, I for Independence Party, WF for Working Families and L for Libertarian.

The candidates are:

ALLEGANY

Supervisor — Two year term

Darla B. Busan, D, WF.

James C. Hitchcock, R, C, I.

Justice — Two year term

Alan L. Spears, D.

Allegany Councilman — 4 Year Term — Vote for two

Peggy A. Burke, D, WF.

Christina M. Golley, D.

Andrew A. Cooper, R, C, I.

Craig J. Maguire, R, C, I.

Allegany Highway Superintendent — Four year term

John M. Moshier, D, R, C, I.

ASHFORD

Supervisor — Four year term

John A. Pfeffer, R, C, I.

Clerk — Four year term

Patricia R. Dashnaw, D, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Jean M. Bond, D.

Richard A. Bernstein, R, C, I.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Tim Engels, R, C, I.

CARROLLTON

Justice — Four year term

Joseph J. Crowley, D.

Councilman Four year term

Ralph J. Bottone, D.

COLDSPRING

Justice — Four year term

Jason D. Steger, D, C, I.

CONEWANGO

Supervisor — Four year term

Wayne H. McGuire, R.

Clerk — Four year term

Karen M. Belt, D, R.

Justice — Four year term

David S. Johnson, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

John Studley, R.

Gerald J. Craver, R.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Bryan J. Farmer, R.

DAYTON

Supervisor — Two year term

Angie M. Mardino-Miller, R, C, I.

Clerk — Two year term

Ruth V. Bennett, R, I.

Justice — Four year term

Linda S. Frost, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Jake Hansen-Ivett, R, C, I.

Paul M. Luce, R, C, I.

Highway Superintendent — Two year term — Vote for one

Thomas J. Chupa, R, C.

Brian J. Taber, R.

EAST OTTO

Justice — Four year term

Dennis W. Young, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Sidney L. Barber, D, R, C, I.

Robert Bowen, D.

David P. Forster, R.

ELLICOTTVILLE

Supervisor — Four year term

Matthew J. McAndrew, D.

Justice — Four year term

John I. Karassik, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Kenneth D. Hinman, R.

Gregory J. Fitzpatrick, R.

FARMERSVILLE

Supervisor — Four year term

Francis Pete Lounsbury, R, C, I.

Clerk — Four year term

Bridget Holmes, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Richard Westfall, R

Mark H. Heberling, R, C, I.

George F. Duncan, I.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Barry D. Tingue, D, R, C, I.

James P. Karaszewski, R.

Councilman (vacancy) — Two year term

Donna M. Vickman, R, C, I.

FRANKLINVILLE

Supervisor — Four-year-term

Robert Breton, R.

Clerk — Four year term

Kathryn A. Hatch, I.

FREEDOM

Clerk — Four year term

Mindy M. Holland, D, C, I.

Jennifer Lynn Daugherty, R.

Councilman — Four year term

Brian W. Arnold, D.

Raymond M. Feness, R.

John S. Hill, R, C, I.

Geoffrey G. Milks, R, C, I.

GREAT VALLEY

Supervisor — Four year term

Daniel J. Brown, D.

Clerk — Four year term

Toni L. Evans, D.

Justice — Four year term — Vote for two

Peter D. Stokes, D.

Scott D. John, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Gerald C. Musall, R.

Lori L. Finch, R.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

John J. Harrington, D, WF.

James T. Brennan, D.

HINSDALE

Supervisor — Two year term

Jeffrey M. VanDeCar, R, C, I.

Clerk — Two year term

Ann L. Carr, D, C, I.

Justice — Four year term

Michael N. Gilliland, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term

Lori Clovis, D.

Gerald P. Maerten, R, C, I.

Joseph M. Noll, R.

Highway Superintendent — Two year term

Daniel E. Zawatski, D, WF.

Theodore Mascho, R, C, I.

ISCHUA

Supervisor — Two year term

Jeffrey S. Goodyear, R, C, I.

Clerk — Two year term

Kelle J. Brisky, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Thomas P. Delaney, D, R, C, I.

Harrite E. Emmons, R, C, I.

Highway Superintendent — Two year term

Richard M. Michael Jr., D, R, C, I.

Tax Collector — Two year term

Julie A. McConnaughey-Goodyear, R, C, I.

LEON

Supervisor — Two year term

Fredrick S. Filock, R.

Clerk — Two year term

Sheila M. Fiebelkorn, D, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Douglas A. Keppel, D, R.

Lynn C. Milliman, R.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Joel A. Fiebelkorn, R.

LITTLE VALLEY

Supervisor — Four year term

Peter E. Wrona, R, C, I.

Clerk — Four year term

Susan J. Koch, D, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

David A. Shinners, R, C, I.

Phillip J. Gross, R, C, I.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Thomas J.Crouse, D, R, C, I.

MACHIAS

Machias Supervisor — Four year term

Stephen J. Cornwall, R.

Clerk — Four year term

Pamela N. Boehmer, R, C, I.

Justice — Four year term

Denise M. Richards, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Robert K. Green Jr., R.

Frank E. Bork, R, C, I.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Charles R. Furman, D.

Timothy J. Byroads, R, C, I.

MANSFIELD

Supervisor — Two year term

Robert C. Keis Sr., R.

Clerk — Two year term

Betty Jane Horning, R.

Justice — Four year term

Dale W. Baldwin, R.

Councilman — Four year term

Robert A. Schmidt, R.

Nancy R. Meeder, R.

Highway Superintendent — Two year term

Bradley D. Hurley, R.

NAPOLI

Supervisor — Two year term

Jack A. Fuller, D.

Joe E. Winsor Jr., R.

Clerk — Two year term

Victoria L. Bedell, D, R.

Justice — Four year term

Randy J. Marsh, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Michelle R. Clinger, D.

Robert K. Bedell, D.

Daniel T. Martonis, R, C.

John B. Adams, R, C.

Michelle R. Clinger, R.

Councilman (vacancy) — 2 Year Term

Catherine L. Bockheim, R.

NEW ALBION

Supervisor — Four year term

Patrick J. Murphy, R.

Clerk — Four year term

Sherry Lynn Rupp, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Cynthia L. Eaton, D

John T. Ridall, R.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

David B. Rupp, R.

OLEAN

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

John R. Artlip, R.

Scott T. Zink, R.

OTTO

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Brenda S. Mallaber, D.

Paul A. Stang, R.

PERRYSBURG

Supervisor — Four year term

James R. Stuhr, D.

Jennifer Dabolt, R, C, I.

Clerk — Four year term

Tamara A. Utley, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Dennis K. Parker, R, C, I.

Michael H. Becker, R, C, I.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Daniel V. Stang, R, C, I.

PERSIA

Supervisor — Four year term

John T. Walgus, R, C, I.

Clerk — Four year term

Denise M. Trumpore, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Theresa A. Girome, R.

Seth H. Howard, R.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Daniel H. Ackely, R, C,. I.

PORTVILLE

Supervisor — Two year term

Timothy D. Emley, R.

Justice — Four year term

Judy A. McClain, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Todd D. Johnson, R.

Thomas B. Rowe, R.

RANDOLPH

Supervisor — Four year term

Dale S. Senn, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Amber R. Frame, D, WF.

Robert W. Learn, R, C, I.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Cody L. Uhl, R, C, I.

RED HOUSE

Supervisor — Two year term

Tamara A. Booth, R.

Clerk — Two year term

Nancy J. Schaal, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Lindsay K. Brown, R.

Veronica A. Weber, R.

SALAMANCA

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

R. Wayne Riddle. R.

Ann Marie Biscup, R.

SOUTH VALLEY

Supervisor — Two year term

Heather M. Lamberson, R.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Michael Mucikowsky, R.

YORKSHIRE

Supervisor — Four year term

Marcia Spencer — D, R, C, I.

Justice — Four year term — Vote for two

Lynne R. Guertin, R, C, I.

Heather A. Tomes, R, C, I.

Councilman — Four year term — Vote for two

Bradley W. Regan, R, C, I.

Teresa Hewitt, R, C, I.

Highway Superintendent — Four year term

Christopher B. Lexer, R, C, I.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

