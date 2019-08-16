OLEAN — Last week, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins outlined concerns over the latest state Department of Health child obesity reports to members of the county Board of Health.
Next week, Watkins will share those concerns to Cattaraugus and Allegany County school superintendents.
Watkins said the state Department of Health obesity data show one-third of the students in grades 6 to 12 in Cattaraugus County are overweight or obese according to their body mass index, or BMI.
“It’s quite concerning,” he said. “We continue to find in Cattaraugus County that chronic disease begins at an early age.”
The Portville Central School District appears to have the highest rate of overweight or obese students — 48.3%, according to the state health figures. The rate in the elementary school was 51.9% and middle/high school was 41.9%.
By comparison, the Olean City School District showed 35.6% of its students were overweight/obese. Of the elementary students, 33.1% were overweight/obese and 40.1% of middle and high school students
West Valley, Pioneer and Allegany had the lowest district-wide obesity rates, 31.9%, 32.7% and 33.7% respectively.
Other districts with high overweight/obesity rates include Salamanca and Franklinville, 39.3%; Hinsdale, 38.6%; Gowanda, 38.2%, and Randolph, 37.5%.
Watkins said he plans to address the rise in childhood obesity rates when he meets with school superintendents Monday at the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCESCenter in Olean.
Watkins said he will challenge school districts to make sure exercise in physical education courses are a primary concern. It’s important to pass the regents and do well on exams,” he said. “But when there is a cut in revenue, the first thing they cut is physical education.”
The American Heart Association, Watkins said, “recommends 150 minutes a week of physical education and 225 minutes a week for high school students.”
The public health directors said, “I want to work with the superintendents to see if there is a way we can implement these guidelines. We have to show how important it is.”
Overweight and obese children can lead to a number of health problems as they get older and impair their life expectancy, Watkins said.
Obese children are more likely to get type 2 diabetes that can affect organs like the kidneys, heart and eyes. There are also increased concerns about heart disease and cancer, Watkins said.
To avoid these medical conditions, Watkins said it is clear that children should watch what they eat and take part in some sort of regular exercise.
In addition, many schools serve children two meals a day, breakfast and lunch. Schools have worked to make those calories nutritional, but some foods like processed meat and fruits covered in sweetened juice may have high levels of salt (meat) and sugar (canned fruits).
“Some of the things they serve are somewhat concerning,” Watkins said. There could be better foods that hot dogs and French fries, he added. Many school meats are delivered frozen and then heated up in the cafeteria. “Many are loaded with salt and sugar.”
Also, Watkins, students often have access to vending machines with unhealthy snacks and sugary beverages.
When students are at home, Watkins recommends putting down the electronic devices and getting up away from the television more often in favor of exercise — walking or biking for example — to work off some of those calories.