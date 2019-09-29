ORCHARD PARK — Bills fans are nothing if not resilient.
At the beginning of every campaign during the team’s 17-year playoff drought, they invariably maintained “this is the season.”
Ticket sales barely wavered nor did their optimism or loyalty.
But since December of 2000, no team has tested their allegiance more than the Patriots.
In those 37 meetings, New England has won 33 times and there’s an asterisk on two of Buffalo’s wins, both in Foxboro. In 2016, the Bills prevailed 16-0 as first-ballot, Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback Tom Brady sat out the last of his four-game “Deflategate” suspension. Jacoby Brissett quarterbacked the Pats that day. Then, in late December of 2014, Buffalo won New England’s meaningless season finale, 17-9, as Brady played a half and most of the starters were rested.
The reality is, the Patriots have won 16 of the last 18 division titles, leaving the other three AFC East teams persistently trying to earn one of the conferences two Wild Card playoff berths.
And though sports rivalries tend to infer a degree of equality between teams, even though New England has won nearly 90 percent of the last three dozen-plus meetings, the Buffalo faithful maintain the Pats are the franchise’s most detested opponent.
AND THAT brings us to this afternoon.
Both the Bills and Patriots enter their game at sold-out New Era Field at 3-0 and as two of the remaining six NFL teams with that record.
It’s not the first time Buffalo and New England have clashed when unbeaten early in the season.
In 2011, both were 2-0 when they met at then-Ralph Wilson Stadium and the Bills, down 21-0 early, engineered a stunning rally as Brady was intercepted four times – tied for the most of his career – and won, 34-31, on a short Rian Lindell field goal as time expired. Unbothered, the Pats went on to a 13-3 regular season before losing to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI. Injury-ravaged Buffalo staggered home at 6-10.
Still, the other key reason for Bills’ fans to be hopeful today occurred in the 2003 season opener at “The Ralph” when Buffalo hung a 31-0 embarrassment on Bill Belichick’s crew.
And while that triumph wasn’t a mirage, the Bills again finished 6-10 including a defeat by that same score in the season finale at Foxboro. Shortly thereafter, team president Tom Donahoe and coach Gregg Williams were dismissed, ending a three-year tenure at 17-31. Meanwhile, that galling loss was one of only two regular-season defeats for the Pats, who went on to beat Carolina in the Super Bowl.
NEW ENGLAND comes into today’s game as a 7-point favorite, a nod to its long resume of success and the way it got to 3-0.
The Pats have beaten three winless teams – Pittsburgh, Miami and the New York Jets – outscoring that 0-3 trio, 106-17, or 35-6 per games. But that’s not all. They haven’t given up an offensive touchdown going back to their 13-3 win over the Rams in the Super Bowl. The two TDs New England has surrendered this season were on a muffed punt in the end zone recovered by the Jets, ending at Pats’ streak of 86 consecutive points scored, and a late pick six, also by New York.
Buffalo’s unbeaten start has been a bit more rocky in downing the Jets, Giants (1-2) and Bengals (0-3). Indeed, its opposition would also be winless but for a missed 34-yard field goal by the Buccaneers against the Giants on the final play in Tampa.
The Bills have won those three games by an average score of 22-16, two of them requiring fourth-quarter comebacks to prevail.
Hence New England’s one-touchdown favorite status.
The Pats took on three weak opponents and destroyed them, Buffalo did the same and prevailed, though struggling.
THAT SAID, the Bills have opened a season at 3-0-or-better only twice in the past 27 seasons – they were 4-0 in 2008 – so this year’s fast start can hardly be dismissed, lack of quality of opposition notwithstanding.
As Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, notes, echoing many of his colleagues: “It’s hard to win in this league … no matter who you’re playing.”
So what do/should we expect today?
To all but the most cock-eyed optimistic fans, a victory isn’t all that likely.
But, at the same time, this is a game where the Bills can gain some major credibility, especially with injuries and slow starts muddling the AFC playoff picture. Five of 16 conference teams are winless and five others are 1-2. Then there’s the reality, after today, eight of Buffalo’s last 12 games are against opponents with sub-.500 records.
If the Bills’ defense, currently ranked third and fifth, respectively, in average points and yards surrendered, can slow the Patriots offense, that would be a major step.
And if second-year quarterback Josh Allen can avoid being flummoxed by Belichick’s multiple defensive looks – he was 20-of-41 with a TD, two interceptions and a 52.6 passer rating in a 24-12 loss at Foxboro last December – that would also be a critical stride.
What the Bills need, short of a win, is an acceptable loss … that is to say, being competitive from start to finish.
A three-touchdown defeat won’t get it done.
