You’d think, after 19 years, Fox-TV Sports would have learned how to handle breaking news in one of its NASCAR telecasts.
Ah, no so much.
The day after the 2001 Daytona 500, I wrote a column critical of Fox, in its first-ever broadcast of a Cup race, doing a horrible job of reporting on the last-lap crash that took the life of iconic driver Dale Earnhardt.
But if a lesson was learned that fateful Sunday afternoon nearly two decades ago, it didn’t stick. Monday night, under eerily-similar circumstances, Fox blew it again.
FIRST, THOUGH, let’s revisit the ‘01 500.
Michael Waltrip, who had run 462 Winston Cup races without a win, was leading on the final turn of the last lap with Earnhardt’s son, “Junior,” close behind. Meanwhile, Dale Sr. was trying to block the rest of the field from the two front-runners — his teammates — when he was clipped and crashed into the wall. It wasn’t a particularly hard hit, certainly nothing like the 19-car “Big One” 26 laps earlier when Tony Stewart came away with a slight concussion and shoulder injury as his car spectacularly flipped over and rolled down the straightaway.
Waltrip got his win with Dale Jr. second, but he was unavailable for a post-race interview, having seen the crash in his mirror, and was running back down the track toward his father’s car.
Then, Kenny Schrader, who was tangled up in Earnhardt’s mishap, saw his fellow driver in the car and when asked about Sr.’s condition, he declined comment though his face showed vast concern.
But Fox’s biggest clue should have been from its own commentator, Darryl Waltrip, the winner’s brother, who after tearfully calling Michael’s win, watched a replay of Earnhardt’s crash. He related that its seemingly routine nature is actually the most dangerous impact, rather than the rolling, tumbling crashes where energy tends to dissipate, despite the spectacular look.
Fox, though didn’t pay attention to its analyst, merely showing the ambulance heading slowly off the track, while switching to regular programming.
FAST FORWARD to Monday evening.
The 62nd Daytona 500 was in its second green-white-checkers overtime and on the final turn of the last lap with Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman battling for the lead and Ryan Blaney trying to nudge the latter for victory. Instead they hooked bumpers and Newman’s car went hard into the outside wall, flipped in the air and while upside down was tagged by the car of Corey LaJoie as it passed underneath. The Newman vehicle then rolled to a stop across the finish line on its roof, in a shower of sparks and flames.
The millions of Fox viewers had to feel, as I did, that we had just witnessed a fatal crash. That 15 laps after an 18-car “Big One” had halved the remaining field.
But Fox switched its focus to Hamlin winning his second straight 500 and third overall showing his burnout on the infield complete with fist-pumps and celebrating team members who had sprinted to the car from the pits.
Minutes went by before Fox showed a replay of the crash which even veteran NASCAR observers called one of the worst they’d ever seen.
Announcer Mike Joy and analyst Jeff Gordon did well enough on the race, but this instantly went from being a sports event to a news story and they were at a loss for what to say and that’s on Fox executives seemingly existing in a news judgment void.
At least the network stayed at the track long enough to reveal that while Newman was hospitalized in serious condition, his injuries were non-life-threatening.
That seemed to verify Darryl Waltrip’s contention about energy-dissipating crashes. Newman also likely benefited from Earnhardt’s fatal mishap. It was eight months after his death that NASCAR mandated installation of the HANS (head and neck support) Device for its top three racing series.
Fox’s problem was overly covering Hamlin’s win and celebration while its viewership was so consumed with concern for Newman’s life.
Tuesday afternoon on the Motor Racing (Radio) Network, a guest noted that, clearly, the luster was taken from a milestone victory. But quickly he added that most people don’t remember who won the 2001 Daytona 500 — Michael Waltrip — but they immediately recall it’s the race that took Dale Earnhardt’s life.
He predicted the same for the 2020 race … that years from now, fans won’t remember Hamlin won the 500, but that it was the year Ryan Newman survived one of the most horrific crashes in Daytona history.
IN THE AFTERMATH, Hamlin maintained his celebration was the product of not realizing the severity of the crash behind him. Maybe so, but Dale Jr. saw his dad’s fatal mishap in the rear-view mirror and the locations were about the same.
And team owner Joe Gibbs, the Pro Football Hall of Fame former Washington Redskins coach, apologized for the post-race merriment, saying the crew didn’t realize the extent of the mishap until it got to victory lane.
Fair enough.
For the record, on Tuesday, Newman was conscious and speaking with his family … a seeming miracle to those who saw the crash live.
As for Fox’s blown coverage?
Here’s a tip: When a sports event dissolves into a major news story … cover the latter first.
