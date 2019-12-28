OLEAN — Activities to help children and adults start the new year on the right foot will soon be offered at the Olean Family YMCA at 1101 Wayne St., officials announced.
Dawn McGriff, marketing and membership director at the Y, said the open house, which is free to the public, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 4. Non-members, ages 18 and older, must have a photo identification when entering the facility.
Activities will include facility tours, a 10 a.m. Zumba class; and use of the Wellness Center, the swimming pool, therapy pool, sauna, steam room, climbing wall, inflatables and racquetball area. The child watch program will also be available to visitors.
McGriff said the Y will also have an informational table available for guests to browse existing and new programs including Mission Meltdown, an eight-week healthy living and weight loss program. The program features two group workouts each week, challenges, nutritional information and confidential weekly weigh-ins.
Y directors will also be available to answer questions and give tours to visitors.
“This is an awesome opportunity for the public to come and see what the YMCA has to offer,” said Megan Jennings, Youth and Family Director at the Y. “We have many new programs out, everyone is sure to find something they like.”
McGriff said another new initiative at the Y is the Senior Wellness Initiative in partnership with Olean General Hospital. Doctors and providers from Olean General will give presentations in the program titled “Education Health Topic Speaker Series.”
The series, slated to begin in January and held in the Y’s Activity Center, are free and open to individuals age 62 and older. The program is expected to keep seniors informed on a wide range of interesting and helpful topics to help them not only stay healthy, but active, as wel.
McGriff said this is the first year for the series, which will be from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month. The first speaker on Jan. 8 will be Mary Fay, a registered dietitian/nutritionist whose presentation is titled, “Nutrition Connection — Helping to Keep You Healthy: Heart Health, Diabetes and More.”
McGriff said Fay is one of the most popular speakers on the circuit with over 30 years of experience.
The second speaker on Feb. 12 is Dr. Tomasz Woloszyn, a board certified physician in internal medicine. Woloszyn will discuss diabetes, its close link to heart disease and what individuals can do to reduce their risk. McGriff said Dr. Woloszyn is an experienced, talented and insightful physician who is currently accepting new patients.
She said.studies show that those living a healthy lifestyle in their 70s were more likely to live into their 90s and have a better quality of life.
“This gives (seniors) access to physicians and different health care providers,” McGriff said. “And they’re able to ask questions, when maybe they don’t have that opportunity.”
She said the Y will be open to suggestions from seniors who would like to discuss certain topics.
“That would be very helpful if (seniors) let us know what they would like to discuss,” she concluded. For more information on the open house or the senior series, call the Y at 373-2400, or visit www.TwinTiersYMCA.org