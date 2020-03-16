LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean woman was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court earlier this week to three years’ probation for her conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz imposed probation on Diana M. Schaffer, 41, of Olean for her class A misdemeanor conviction. The incident occurred Jan. 31, 2018 in the city of Olean when she possessed products to unlawfully manufacture methamphetamine.
An Allegany man, Jeremy D. Baxter, 44, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to driving while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor and refusing a screening test, a violation.
Baxter was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, having an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle for one year and his driver’s license was revoked for six months.
The incident occurred on Aug. 3, 2019, in the village of Allegany, when he operated a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition and refused to submit a breath test.
IN OTHER CASES:
n Dawn M. Shelley, 50, of Olean, was sentenced to a one year conditional discharge for her conviction to second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Aug. 8, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant was in violation of a court order of protection.
n Richard Morris, 52, of Milton, Ontario, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor and passing a school bus, a violation and was sentenced to a 1 year conditional discharge.
The incident occurred on Aug. 31, 2019, in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle knowing that his privilege to operate a motor vehicle in this state was suspended and failed to stop his vehicle before reaching a stopped school bus.
n Jocelyn K. Cook, 26, of Salamanca, was sentenced to three years’ probation and her driver’s license was revoked for six months for her conviction of driving while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Dec. 24, 2016, in the city of Salamanca, when she operated a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition.
n Corie Royce, 38, of Gowanda, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for her conviction of attempted tampering with physical evidence, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on May 18, 2019, in the town of Napoli, when the defendant intended to suppress evidence for an official proceeding.
n Gordon Brown, 49, of Salamanca, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Aug. 4, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
Brown also waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The incident occurred on Aug. 4, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when he intended to damage property of another person valued at more than $250. Sentencing is scheduled for May 11.
n Dylan M. Wier, 32, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. The incident occurred on May 23, 2018, in the city of Salamanca, when he unlawfully possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.
n Aaron Olson, 31, of Salamanca, entered a plea of guilty to third-degree assault, a class D felony and driving while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Sept. 6, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition and recklessly caused physical injury to another person. Sentencing is scheduled for May 11.
Ploetz also arraigned four people:
n Lavern Cornell, 46, of Pioneer, entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree rape, a class D felony; first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony; first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a class E felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred between 2015 and 2019, in the town of Yorkshire, when the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless and endangered the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-years-old who is unable to care for herself. The case has been adjourned for motions.
n Granthom Taylor, 31, of Olean pleaded not guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The incident occurred on Sept. 28, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant allegedly possessed marijuana and knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it. The case has been adjourned for motions.
n Patti R. Mitchell-Brooks, 46 of Olean, entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of marjhuana, a violation and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The incident occurred on Sept. 28, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant allegedly possessed marijuana and a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it. The case has been adjourned for motions.
n Phillip Goodwill, 36, of Humphrey, entered a plea of not guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on Oct. 16, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it; scales for the purpose of weighing or measuring controlled substances and operated a motor vehicle knowing that his privilege to operate a motor vehicle in this state was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn. The case had been adjourned for motions.