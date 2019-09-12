OLEAN — After dropping the first set of the match, the Olean girls volleyball team rallied back to win three in a row in front of a packed gym Thursday night, and defeated Allegany-Limestone 3-1 (20-25, 25-11, 25-21, 26-24).
“This was the place you wanted to be tonight,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “This match was so fun to watch. Both schools had awesome student sections, and both played fantastic volleyball.”
Destiny Custer led the Huskies (4-0) with 24 digs, six aces and two assists. Adele Dwaileebe added 13 kills, six digs and an ace in the CCAA East division matchup.
Brynn Ackerman and Grace Parr had six kills and one block each, and Alice Dwaileebe had six kills and three blocks.
Sophia Renaud handed out 29 assists, had nine kills and one dig.
“My kids moved the ball around well, hit smart and definitely showed improvement in our defense,” Peters said. “We adjusted as necessary and I’m happy to see my kids doing that.”
For Allegany-Limestone (1-1), Cameron Riordan had 19 assists, two aces, two digs and a block. Chloe LaCroix added nine digs.
“Chloe (LaCroix) played great defense,” Gators coach Terra LaCroix said. “It was a whole team effort (for us) and they played great.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Houghton 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Ali Tucker’s eight kills and two aces helped lead Houghton (2-1) to a victory over Bolivar-Richburg (1-2) in straight sets (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).
Carissa Hilsher added 22 assists, two aces, two kills and two blocks for the Panthers. Jessica Prentice chipped in with four kills and three digs.
For B-R, Emma Murphy had six digs and three kills, and Haley Mascho had four digs and two aces.
Brenna Welt added four kills, four digs and four aces for the Wolverines.
CCAA EAST Randolph 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
RANDOLPH — Mya Abrams dished out 21 assists to pace Randolph in a sweep, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19, of the Timberwolves.
Also for Randolph, Jill Stahley marked 10 kills, Sydney Hvizdzak had seven kills and one ace and Brynn Pagett had six kills and two blocks.
C-LV fell to 1-2.
DISTRICT 9 LAUREL Bradford 3, Johnsonburg 0
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Bradford improved to 3-1 on the season with a 3-0 road sweep (25-20, 25-17, 25-21) of Johnsonburg Thursday night.
Setter Laney Kahle powered the Lady Owls on offense with 24 assists, and added five blocks defensively. Erica Marshall logged 11 kills, while Alix Ordiway had nine. Alex Asp chipped in five kills and four blocks, and Sarie Yohe had eight kills and six blocks.
NORTH TIER Otto-Eldred 3, Cameron County 1
EMPORIUM, Pa.— Cameron County took the first game, but Otto-Eldred rebounded by taking the next three (21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18) to hand the Lady Raiders their first loss of the season Thursday.
The Lady Terrors (4-1, 4-1) were led by Emmalee Sheelers 24 assists and four aces, as well as Reilly Raught’s nine kills and seven blocks. Haley Cousins chipped in nine kills, as well.
Cameron County (3-1, 3-1) picked up a big day from Morgan Lorenzo, who had 14 digs to go with her nine kills. Hailey Hilfiger had nine kills and three blocks, and Taylor Lamont recorded 12 aces and 13 service points.
Coudersport 3, Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES, Pa. — Emma Saulter continued her strong week on the court with 42 digs to lead the Lady Falcons in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-22) over NoPo.
Lauren Stimaker added 24 assists and 11 digs for Coudersport (3-1, 3-1) while Addie Myers had nine kills, six digs and two blocks.
For Northern Potter (2-4, 2-3), Courtney Martin had 25 digs, Madison Hoopes added 19 and Megan Hyde 17.
Oswayo Valley 3, Galeton 2
GALETON, Pa. — Led by a solid all-around performance from Johanna Dickerson, Oswayo Valley remained unbeaten with a hard-fought road victory over the Lady Tigers.
After splitting the first two sets (25-20, 17-25), the Lady Green Wave earned victories in two of the last three sets (25-12, 23-25, 15-9) to secure the win.
Dickerson led OV (4-0, 4-0) with 24 service points, 14 digs, 11 assists, eight aces, four kills and two blocks. Avery Kellert added 20 kills and 19 digs for the Lady Green Wave and Mikayla Bell contributed 19 digs.
Port Allegany 3, Smethport 2
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — After falling behind 2-1, Port Allegany surged for a come-from-behind (25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11) win over Smethport Thursday.
Kalyn Naylor led the Lady Gators with 10 digs, 10 kills and five aces, and Marah Rush added six aces and 14 assists. Maleah Daniels had four aces, seven kills and six digs for Port A (2-3, 2-2).
For the Lady Hubbers (0-5, 0-5), Alexis Shall had 11 kills, 10 digs and 19 aces. Mykayla Deyarmin added 10 kills, 10 digs and 13 aces, while Hayley Durphy logged 13 kills, six digs and five aces.
NON-LEAGUE Salamanca 3, New Life Christian 1
OLEAN — Salamanca (1-2) earned its first win of the season Thursday by beating New Life Christian in four sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-11).
Jazlyn Snyder helped lead the Warriors with five aces, three kills and an assist. Kylee Dowdy added three kills and two assist and Jillian Rea had five aces and eight assists.
Destinee Ayoh had two aces and two kills for New Life.